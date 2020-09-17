172@29@17@141!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|photos|technology|auto|in-pics-from-maruti-suzuki-alto-to-hyundai-venue-these-are-the-most-affordable-cars-5851451.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 17, 2020 01:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In Pics | From Maruti Suzuki Alto to Hyundai Venue, these are the most affordable cars

Here is a list of the most affordable choices in the hatchback, sedan and compact SUV categories.

Moneycontrol News
In the market looking for car but don’t know what to buy yet? Here is a list of the most affordable choices in the hatchback, sedan and compact SUV categories.

Maruti Suzuki Alto | At Rs 2.94 lakh the Maruti Suzuki Alto is the cheapest hatchback out there. But it also comes with only the few basic creature comforts.

Renault Kwid | However, for Rs 2.99 lakh you could take off with the Renault Kwid, a trendier and more tech friendly car.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire | In the sedan world, the Maruti Suzuki Dzire is also the best-seller at Rs 5.89 lakh.

Hyundai Aura | The Hyundai Aura on the other hand seems just a little more premium and can be yours at Rs 5.79 lakh.

Hyundai Venue | While it does not perform just as well as the Hyundai’s best-selling Creta, the Venue is no less a competition for any SUV out there at Rs 6.75 lakh.

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza | Coming to the SUVs, the Maruti Suzki Vitara Brezza almost without fail makes it to the top-10 sellers every month. Priced at Rs 7.34 lakh, it’s hard to see why not.

First Published on Sep 17, 2020 01:39 pm

