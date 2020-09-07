In Pics | From Hyundai Creta to MG Hector, here are the best-selling SUVs in August 2020

If there was any more proof that the auto industry was picking up, it would be the sales in the SUV segment. Here’s the top-10 best-selling SUVs in the month of August. Moneycontrol News If there was any more proof that the auto industry was picking up, it would be the sales in the SUV segment. Here’s the top-10 best-selling SUVs in the month of August Hyundai Creta | Starting at the top of the list is the Hyundai Creta, the South Korea-based company’s best-selling car with a total of 11,758 units. This is also a 96 percent increase from August 2019’s figure of 6,001. Kia Seltos | Kia has already been taking on the SUV game quite competitively in India and with 10,655 units, the Seltos is the second-best-selling SUV. Back in August, 2019 Kia sold 6,236 units which is a gain of 71 percent. Hyundia Venue | With a sale of 8,267 units, the Hyundai Venue managed to slide into third position. Compared to last year’s 9,342 number, however, sales have fallen by 12 percent. Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza | While Maruti Suzuki does rule the automobile industry in India overall, it doesn’t have many SUV offerings. With a sale of 6,903 units, the Vitara Brezza still manages to make it on the list at fourth place albeit a decline of 3 percent from last year’s 7,109 units. Mahindra Bolero | Mahindra’s ever popular Bolero managed clock in sales of 5,487 units. This is an increase of 37 percent from August 2019’s 3,993 number. Renault Triber | Gathering 3,906 units in sales numbers, the Renault Triber managed to bump up sales by 57 percent from the 2,490 units that the company sold in August, 2019. Mahindra Scorpio | The Mahindra Scorpio, with a sale of 3,327 units gains 16 percent from August, 2019’s 2,862 number. Mahindra XUV300 | Another Mahindra to make the list is the XUV300. With an 18 percent increase on August, 2019’s sales figure, Mahindra managed to sell 2,990 units of the XUV300 in August, this year. Ford EcoSport | Albeit a 4 percent decline in sales from August, 2019’s 2,882 figure, Ford still managed to place in the top-10 selling 2,757 units of the EcoSport. MG Hector | Just like Kia, MG has also been on the rise in India with a sale of 2,732 units in August, 2019. This translates to a whole 35 percent increase over 2018 units in August, last year. First Published on Sep 7, 2020 01:33 pm