Harley-Davidson had only recently pulled out of the Indian market and, thankfully for H-D owners was pulled back in thanks to a partnership with Hero MotoCorp. The line-up has been altered a bit however, and along with the launch of the Pan America 1250 in India, the company has released the prices for all of their motorcycles. This Bronx, however, will take time. (Image source: Harley-Davidson)

Iron 883 | Rs 10,11,000 | The Iron 883 is powered by an 883cc air-cooled V-Twin engine that produces 68 Nm of torque. This replaces the Street 750 as the most affordable bike in the company’s line-up despite being priced considerably higher. (Image source: Harley-Davidson)

Forty-Eight | Rs 11,75,000 | The Forty-Eight sports similar styling except for exceptionally large tyres. It is powered by a 1,200cc air-cooled V-Twin engine that produces 96 Nm of peak torque at 3,500 rpm. (Image source: Harley-Davidson)

Softail Standard | Rs 15,25,000 | The Softail Standard gets a 1,746cc air-cooled V-Twin called the Milwaukee-Eight 107. This engine produces 144 Nm of peak torque at 3,250 rpm. (Image source: Harley-Davidson)

Street Bob | Rs 15,99,000 | The Street Bob gets a Milwaukee-Eight 114 engine. This 1,868cc V-twin produces 15 Nm of torque peaking at 3,250 rpm. (Image source: Harley-Davidson)

Fat Bob 114 | Rs 16,75,000 | The Fat Bob gets the same engine and tune as the Street Bob, but sports different styling. Most apparent is the stubbier tail, headlamps and fat tyres. (Image source: Harley-Davidson)

Pan America 1250 | 1250 Rs 16,90,000 | The Pan America is H-D’s true departure from cruisers. This ADV boasts the new 1,252cc Revolution Max engine capable of 128 Nm of torque at 6,750 rpm. (Image source: Harley-Davidson)

Pan America 1250 Special | Rs 19,99,000 | The Pan America 1250 Special gets a few added extras over the standard ADV including a new paint scheme, semi-active suspension, TPMS, aluminium skid plate and a lot more. (Image source: Harley-Davidson)

Fat Boy 114 | Rs 20,90,000 | The Fat Boy 114 will appeal to anyone who dreams of owning a hot-rod with plenty of chrome and big fat tyres. This cruiser is powered by the same Milwaukee-Eight 114 V-twin with torque peaking at 155 Nm at 3,000 rpm. (Image source: Harley-Davidson)

Heritage Classic | Rs 21,49,000 | The Heritage Classic moves into the touring category now with big windshields and enough headlamps outshine the sun. The engine is the same Milwaukee-Eight and produces the same 155 Nm at 3,250 rpm. (Image source: Harley-Davidson)

Electra Glide Standard | Rs 24,99,000 | The Electra Glide Standard gets the Milwaukee-Eight 107 V-twin capable of 150 Nm at 3,250 rpm. Set in the world of touring, it gets a very aerodynamic looking fairing. (Image source: Harley-Davidson)

Road King | Rs 26,99,000 | The Road King again has the same number of headlamps as the Heritage but it features the smaller Milwaukee-Eight 107 engine. This is a 1,746cc motor capable of 150 Nm at 3,250 rpm. (Image source: Harley-Davidson)

Street Glide Special | Rs 31,99,000 | The Street Glide Special is similar to the Electra Glide in terms of design but gets a new set of rims, a shorter flyscreen and a bigger engine. This is the Milwaukee-Eight 114 V-twin. (Image source: Harley-Davidson)