In pics | Bugatti makes the Baby II, a 30,000 euro electric car for children

1/7 First showcased at the 2019 Geneva Motor Show, the Baby II is inspired by the Bugatti Type 35 built by Ettore Bugatti for his son. (Image courtesy: Bugatti) 2/7 The original Baby was a 50 percent scale model of the Type 35, but the Baby II has grown up to 75 percent to make it more comfortable for a slightly wider audience. This also includes a sliding pedal for different reaches from adults to children. 3/7 The Baby II is also a completely electric car available in three variants, a base variant with composite bodywork, a Vitese variant which features a carbon fibre body and a Pur Sang which gets handcrafted aluminium. While the base gets a 1.4 kWh battery pack, the Vitesse and Pur Sang get a 2.8 kWh packs. 4/7 To make it a little more fun for more experienced drivers, the Vitesse and Pur Sang come with a 'Speed Key' to unlock the motor's full potential. 5/7 Of course, there will only ever be 500 of these babies made, and while all of the units have already been sold out, Bugatti did mention that it is possible for customers to join a reserve list in case any of the original buyers pull out. 6/7 Owners of the Bugatti Baby II will also be automatically admitted into The Little Car Club and be able to attend events where they can drive around on famous motor racing circuits. 7/7 Prices for the Baby II start at 30,000 euro and go up depending on the variant. First Published on Aug 4, 2020 07:41 pm