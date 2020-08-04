In pics | Bugatti La Voiture Noire: Check out the world’s most expensive car

The La Voiture Noire is based on the Bugatti Chiron. Now, while most of the car loses the flowy nature of the original Type 57, subtle hints like the dorsal fin that runs along the bonnet and the roof still exists
Bugatti made a one-off car called the La Voiture Noire as an homage to the iconic Type 57 SC Atlantic, a car designed by the founder Ettore Bugatti’s eldest son, Jean Bugatti. (Image source: Bugatti)
To start off, the Type 57 is probably the most coveted classic car in the world today. Out of the four that were every built, only three are accounted for. The fourth Type 57 was lost during World War II and if found, could be valued at well over $100 million. (Image source: Bugatti)
The La Voiture Noire, however, is based on the Bugatti Chiron. While most of the car loses the flowy nature of the original Type 57, subtle hints like the dorsal fin that runs along the bonnet and the roof still exists. (Image source: Bugatti)
To add to that, the Noire is powered by a beast of a motor, as Bugatti is already well known for. The quad-turbo W-16 engine is capable of churning out horses of up to 1,500 PS and twisting forces of 1,180 pound-foot. This gives the car a top speed of nearly 261 mph and a 0-60 mph time of just 2.5 seconds. (Image source: Bugatti)
The La Voiture Noire will however, be even more exclusive considering that only one will ever be built and there is already a buyer set. But, there is one catch, the company has said that the car is still in production and will probably take two-and-a-half years to complete. (Image source: Bugatti)
The Bugatti La Voiture Noire sold at a skyscrapping $18.68 million which roughly translates to Rs 140 crore (at the time of writing). (Image source: Bugatti)
First Published on Aug 4, 2020 08:32 pm