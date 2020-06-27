In Pics | Bentley’s flagship limousine, Mulsanne ends production after 11 years

With over 7,300 units sold, the Mulsanne marks the end of the line Bentley’s cars with a direct lineage to the original 1930’s 8 Litre designed by W.O. Bentley himself. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/8 After 11 years of production, Bentley has finally decided to pull the plug on its flagship limousine, the Mulsanne. 2/8 With over 7,300 units sold, the Mulsanne marks the end of the line Bentley’s cars with a direct lineage to the original 1930’s 8 Litre designed by W.O. Bentley himself. 3/8 The Mulsanne was first showcased back in 2009 and has seen multiple versions of including the Mulsanne Mulliner Driving Specification and the Mulsanne Speed. 4/8 The Mulsanne Speed was the first car to debut a 537 PS version of the 6.75-litre twin-turbo V8 engine. 5/8 The end of the Mulsanne marks another iconic end, that of a motor that has been in production for over 61 years. 6/8 The last 30 limousines are built as the 6.75 Edition by Mulliner as tribute to the L-Series 6.75-litre V8 engine. 7/8 The Mulsanne in the pictures is the second-to-last car and has been finished in a Rose Gold over Tungsten paint scheme. 8/8 Bentley says the last unit will be something special, too, but are not ready to reveal it just yet. First Published on Jun 27, 2020 04:01 pm