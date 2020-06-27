App
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosTechnologyAuto
Last Updated : Jun 27, 2020 04:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In Pics | Bentley’s flagship limousine, Mulsanne ends production after 11 years

With over 7,300 units sold, the Mulsanne marks the end of the line Bentley’s cars with a direct lineage to the original 1930’s 8 Litre designed by W.O. Bentley himself.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
After 11 years of production, Bentley has finally decided to pull the plug on its flagship limousine, the Mulsanne.
After 11 years of production, Bentley has finally decided to pull the plug on its flagship limousine, the Mulsanne.

With over 7,300 units sold, the Mulsanne marks the end of the line Bentley's cars with a direct lineage to the original 1930's 8 Litre designed by W.O. Bentley himself.
With over 7,300 units sold, the Mulsanne marks the end of the line Bentley's cars with a direct lineage to the original 1930's 8 Litre designed by W.O. Bentley himself.

The Mulsanne was first showcased back in 2009 and has seen multiple versions of including the Mulsanne Mulliner Driving Specification and the Mulsanne Speed.
The Mulsanne was first showcased back in 2009 and has seen multiple versions of including the Mulsanne Mulliner Driving Specification and the Mulsanne Speed.

The Mulsanne Speed was the first car to debut a 537 PS version of the 6.75-litre twin-turbo V8 engine.
The Mulsanne Speed was the first car to debut a 537 PS version of the 6.75-litre twin-turbo V8 engine.

The end of the Mulsanne marks another iconic end, that of a motor that has been in production for over 61 years.
The end of the Mulsanne marks another iconic end, that of a motor that has been in production for over 61 years.

The last 30 limousines are built as the 6.75 Edition by Mulliner as tribute to the L-Series 6.75-litre V8 engine.
The last 30 limousines are built as the 6.75 Edition by Mulliner as tribute to the L-Series 6.75-litre V8 engine.

The Mulsanne in the pictures is the second-to-last car and has been finished in a Rose Gold over Tungsten paint scheme.
The Mulsanne in the pictures is the second-to-last car and has been finished in a Rose Gold over Tungsten paint scheme.

Bentley says the last unit will be something special, too, but are not ready to reveal it just yet.
Bentley says the last unit will be something special, too, but are not ready to reveal it just yet.

First Published on Jun 27, 2020 04:01 pm

tags #Auto #Bentley #Bentley Mulsanne #Slideshow #Technology

