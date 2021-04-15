In Pics | 2021 Bentley Continental GT Speed Convertible unveiled

Bentley only recently launched the Continental GT Speed and now less than a month later, the company has brought us the convertible variant. (Image source: Bentley)

In terms of design first, it is essentially identical to the coupe edition that was launched. It gets a nice dark grille, some unique side skirts and some chrome badging on the front wings. The wheels, too, are 22-inchers that can be optioned in three different colours. (Image source: Bentley)

The main difference, however, is the convertible roof, obviously. There is a choice of seven different colours available including tweed. Bentley also says that this can be deployed or retracted in 19 seconds at speeds of up to 50 km/h. (Image source: Bentley)

Power delivery comes from the same engine as the coupe. This is a version of the 6-litre W12 engine that produces 659 PS of power and 900 Nm of peak torque. The Convertible is just a fraction slower off the line than the hard-top car with sprint times of 3.7 seconds. Top-speed on the other hand is rated at 335 km/h. (Image source: Bentley)

Transmission comes from an 8-speed automatic and the system can shift the balance of power depending on the driving mode that is selected. (Image source: Bentley)

As for the inside, the convertible gets unique choices of Alcantara with up to 15 colours to choose from for the main hide and 11 for the secondary hide. Piano black veneer comes standard but with other no cost options. There are also other open pore finishes available. (Image source: Bentley)

The Speed Convertible also gets a lot of performance focused parts including all-wheel steering, electronic rear differential, air suspension with active damping and an enhanced chassis with anti-roll tech. (Image source: Bentley)