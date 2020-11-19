Honda unveils next-gen Civic prototype; targets younger audience with a complete overhaul

Now in its 11th generation, the Civic has undergone a major transformation, both in terms of the exteriors as well as the interiors. Moneycontrol News Scheduled for a debut next year, Honda has revealed the next-gen Civic. The company is saying that this is in fact a prototype, but from the looks of it, this could be very close to a production model. The company unveiled the prototype on video game streaming site Twitch to strike a connect with its target audience - a younger crowd. Now in its 11th generation, the Civic has undergone a major transformation, both in terms of the exteriors as well as the interiors. While the company has decided to give the new Civic the same wide and low stance, the design is actually very different from the current-gen sedan. The sharp lines have been replaced for flowy creases and the aggressive demeanor has given way for a more mature look. The new slimmer grille is flanked by a new set of sunken headlamps. The LED DRLs themselves are very angular but the entire unit flows neatly into the hood and fenders of the car. Off to the side, you notice that the roof angles downwards to the rear giving the Civic a mild fastback look. At the rear, the affair is simple as well with minor boot lip spoiler, wrap around tail lamps and oval exhaust tips. There is just one sketch of what the insides could look like, but it is better than nothing. The layout takes a minimalist approach with a freestanding infotainment screen right in the center. The steering wheel has all the controls you would need while three knobs for other uses sit below the central vents. Unfortunately, there are no details on what engine options the next-gen Civic will receive, but it would be nice to see something more playful than the current-gen sedan’s powertrains. As for an India launch, Honda hasn’t shared any details yet, but it is also very unlikely that the car will be brought here before 2022. First Published on Nov 19, 2020 01:55 pm