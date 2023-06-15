Hero MotoCorp unleashes Xtreme 160R 4V: A power-packed thrill for motorcycle enthusiasts

1/7 Hero MotoCorp, the world's largest manufacturer of motorcycles and scooters, has launched the new Xtreme 160R 4V as part of its commitment to providing a comprehensive range of premium products for its customers. (Image: Twitter Mayank Gupta @mikyroxx/News18)

2/7 The Xtreme 160R 4V is aimed at enhancing Hero MotoCorp's presence in the premium motorcycle category and represents a new chapter in the successful journey of the Xtreme brand. It is designed to appeal to the youth market worldwide and is part of Hero MotoCorp's strategy to expand its offerings in the higher engine capacity segment. (Image: Twitter Mayank Gupta @mikyroxx/News18)

3/7 The motorcycle offers a combination of performance, masculine design, smart and connected features, and enhanced control. It comes with a powerful 163cc 4 Valve Air-Oil cooled BS-VI compliant engine, delivering a maximum power output of 16.9 Ps and a peak torque of 14.6Nm. (Image: Hero Moto Corp)

4/7 The Xtreme 160R 4V boasts class-leading acceleration, reaching 0-60 km/h in just 4.41 seconds, making it the fastest 160cc motorcycle in its segment. It also delivers exceptional precision and control with features such as inverted front fork suspension, adjustable rear suspension, sharp handling, and powerful disc brakes. (Image: Twitter Mayank Gupta @mikyroxx/News18)

5/7 In terms of design, the Xtreme 160R 4V exudes a sporty and muscular character, showcasing an aerodynamic form with a chiseled fuel tank, under the cowl, and rear grip. The robotic headlamp, fairing winglets, and interchangeable seats further enhance its overall appeal. (Image: Twitter Mayank Gupta @mikyroxx/News18)

6/7 The motorcycle offers a comfortable riding experience with well-balanced ergonomics, increased legroom, a lowered handlebar, and split seats. It also comes equipped with advanced tech features, including an all-LED package, inverted speedometer display, and over 20 display features such as Bluetooth connectivity, battery health status, service alerts, and more. (Image: Twitter Mayank Gupta @mikyroxx/News18)