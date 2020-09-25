Harley-Davidson to shut operations in India; here are some of the auto brands that have exited India in the last 4 years

Including Harley-Davidson there are no less than 11 automotive brands that have exited the Indian market over the past 3-4 years. Let’s take a look at them. Swaraj Baggonkar Harley-Davidson | Having entered India, market in 2009 the world's most iconic cruiser bike brand Harley-Davidson had the most promising start. But dwindling sales and no positive near-term outlook forced the company to pull out of India as a part of their 'Rewire' strategy. As the company wrap up its operation in India, let's take a look at the auto-brands that have exited Indian market in the past 4 years. (Image: Harley-Davidson) General Motors | One of the biggest carmakers in the world back in 1996, ran out of patience in India running multi-year losses and a market share that was less than 1 percent. After several experiments under Chevrolet and Opel brands General Motors finally quits the country in 2017. (Image: General Motors) Fiat | The Italian car maker was one of the earliest brands to enter India. Despite tying up with Premier and later with Tata Motors the company could not find a firm footing in India and in early 2020 the Fiat brand was pulled out from India leaving only the Jeep brand from the Chrysler stable. (Image: FCA) Ssangyong | Bought a decade ago by Mahindra and Mahindra, the company had grand plans for the Korean SUV brand SsangYong. Only one SsangYong product made it to India. It was met with poor response and within four years was pulled out of the market. M&M has put its stake in SsangYong for sale. (Image: SsangYong) Scania | Low demand forced Volkswagen Group company Scania to shut down its bus body building in India in 2018. The company competed against Volvo in the premium bus space. Its trucks division however continues to operate. (Image: Scania) MAN | Unlike Scania its sister concern MAN Truck and Bus, which is also a Volkswagen Group company, decided to completely exit the Indian market after several years of unfruitful operation. The company which exited in 2018 had formed a joint venture with Pune’s Force Motors. (Image: MAN) Kymco | Taiwan’s two-wheeler maker Kymco, which was the fourth largest electric two-wheeler maker in the world bought stake in the Indian start up Twenty Two Motors. The two companies were to launch products in 2019 but Kymco abruptly decided to abort plans before quitting the country. (Image: Kymco) DSK Motowheels | Pune-based DSK Motowheels wanted to be a multi-brand premium bike maker forging ties with Hyosung and Benelli and even setting up a manufacturing plant in India. The company folded up following the arrest of its founder Shirish Kulkarni. (Image: DSK Motowheels) Cleveland Motorcycles | US-based Cleveland Motorcycles announced its entry into the Indian two-wheeler market with the participation in the 2018 Auto Expo. The bikes were assembled together in India but due to extremely poor demand they had to be withdrawn. The brand eventually exited in 2019. (Image: Cleveland Cyclewerks) UM Motorcycles | Originally a brand from the US, UM Motorcycle entered India six years ago through a JV with Lucknow’s Lohia Auto. The company sold cruiser bikes in the league of Royal Enfield. Riddled with multiple quality issues, UM shut shop by the end of 2019. Its disgruntled dealers even filed a suit against it. (Image: UM Motorcycles) Eicher Polaris | In less than six years after starting operations the joint venture company of Eicher Polaris shut operations in India. Poor demand of their only product Multix, a commercial cum personal utility vehicle forced the Indo-American company to down shutters in 2018 (Image: Eicher Polaris) First Published on Sep 25, 2020 02:01 pm