Future Cars | With just 25 minutes of charging, this electric car covers up to 827 kilometres

The Lucid Air is a highly anticipated electric luxury sedan right now primarily because of the features it has. Moneycontrol News Electric cars are taking the automobile world by storm, but supporting tech such as charging and other infrastructure are still in its infancy. With most cars taking upwards of an hour to fully charge from zero, it can only get better. (Image source: Lucid Motors) To alleviate some kind of charge anxiety, Lucid Motors has unveiled what they are calling the fastest charging car ever, the Lucid Air. (Image source: Lucid Motors) The Lucid Air is a highly anticipated electric luxury sedan right now primarily because of the features it has. (Image source: Lucid Motors) To start off, the Lucid Air gets a pretty powerful motor set up. With a 1080 PS dual-motor setup, the Lucid Air is capable of completing a quarter-mile sprint in 9.9 seconds making it the fastest electric sedan on a quarter-mile track. The automobile can go from 0 to 60 mph, in just 2.5 seconds. (Image source: Lucid Motors) As for its charging capabilities, Lucid Motors claims the Air can charge as fast as 20 miles per minute reaching 300 miles in just 20 minutes of charging. With a claimed total range of 517 miles, it should take just over 25 minutes to get a full charge. All of this will obviously be possible with the use of a fast charger. (Image source: Lucid Motors) On the inside, Lucid is offering high tech interiors with the driver getting a 34-inch curved Glass Cockpit 5K floating above the dashboard. (Image source: Lucid Motors) Lucid says deliveries are set to begin in 2021 with the limited edition Lucid Air Dream Edition coming first in Spring at $169,000. The Lucid Air will get a starting price tag of $80,000. (Image source: Lucid Motors) First Published on Sep 10, 2020 05:00 pm