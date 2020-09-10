From Tata Tigor to Mercedes-Benz EQC: Electric cars available for purchase in India

Planning to buy an electric vehicle? Here are some electric cars available for purchase in India Moneycontrol News As climate change makes itself more and more prominent, people are seeing fossil fuels as something that we need to stop being dependent on for our fuel needs. In an effort to move towards something more sustainable auto companies have no doubt started moving towards the electric path. And while the road will be long and hard, it is not impossible. Are you planning to go electric? Here are electric cars that are on sale in India. Tata Tigor EV | Rs 12.77 lakh | Probably not the best choice of the lot, but the Tigor EV has come a long way since its launch back in 2019. Back then it was only available for commercial buyers, but recently Tata has made it available for individual buyers. The Tigor EV gets a 21.5 kWh battery pack with a motor that churns out 41 PS of power and 105 Nm of torque. Range is rated at 213 km on a full charge. Mahindra eVerito | Rs 12.94 lakh | The Mahindra eVerito is the oldest electric car to be on sale today, but this also means that it sports some outdated features. The eVerito gets a 18.5 kWh battery pack paired with a motor that produces only 41 PS and 91 Nm. This means the car can just barely keep up with city traffic and the range too isn’t all that much to speak about - 140 km. Tata Nexon EV | Rs 13.99 lakh | This is where things get interesting. Tata’s electric version of the Nexon SUV is a major step up from the Tigor. With features that are on par with today’s cars, the Nexon EV also gets a bigger 30.2 kWh battery pack and a motor that produces 129 PS and 245 Nm. Range has been boosted as well to 312 km. MG ZS EV | Rs 20.88 lakh | Going slightly higher up in the electric category, you have the MG ZS EV. With a 44.5 kWh battery pack, the ZS EV’s motor produces 143 PS of power and 353 Nm of torque. The car is also capable of cruising through 340 km before it runs out of charge. Hyundai Kona Electric | Rs 23.76 lakh | The direct rival to the MG ZS is the Hyundai Kona. While the Kona gets a smaller 39.2 kWh battery pack and a 136 PS/395 Nm motor, it also boasts of longer range at 452 km. Mercedes-Benz EQC | The EQC may not be on sale just yet, but it was showcased in India just recently and gets a massive 80 kWh battery pack paired to a motor that produces 408 PS and 760 Nm. Mercedes-Benz also claims that range on a full charge will be upwards of 450 km. Prices for the Mercedes-Benz EQC are expected to be around the Rs 1 crore mark. First Published on Sep 10, 2020 02:50 pm