Citroen launches all-electric E-C3 in India, prices start at Rs 11.5 lakh: See Pics

1/7 Citroën India launched the much-awaited New Citroën Ë-C3 All-Electric at a special introductory price of Rs 11,50,000 (ex-showroom Delhi). Ë-C3 delivers a certified driving range of 320 km per charge (MIDC cycle), 100 percent DC fast charging capability, and a plethora of intuitive technology-driven features. With the famed Citroën Advanced Comfort on board combined with an efficient e-powertrain. (Image: Citroen)

2/7 This full battery electric vehicle (BEV) B-hatch is from the C-Cubed family of vehicles and is built at its manufacturing facility in Thiruvallur, Tamil Nadu. The New Citroën Ë-C3 All-Electric deliveries to the B2B and B2C segment will start from mid-February through the La Maison Citroën phygital showrooms across the country. (Image: Citroen)

3/7 The new E-C3 is available with 13 exterior colour combinations, three packs with 47 customisation options. (Image: Citroen)

4/7 Citroën will also extend its 100 percent direct online buying for the New Citroën Ë-C3 All-Electric. Customers in major Indian cities can order directly from the factory and get doorstep delivery of their Electric Vehicle (EV). (Image: Citroen)

5/7 The automaker will also launch connectivity apps like MY CITROËN CONNECT and C-BUDDY on the New Ë-C3 All-Electric on both iOS and Android with features including driving behaviour analysis, vehicle tracking, emergency services call, auto crash notification, over-the-air software updates, usage-based insurance parameters and first in segment seven-year subscription. (Image: Citroen)

6/7 The company will offer unique services like remote diagnostics and 100 percent parts availability to assure New Citroën Ë-C3 All-Electric customers of a stress-free ownership experience. (Image: Citroen)