Check out Renault Kiger, India's most affordable SUV launched at an introductory price of Rs 5.45 lakh

Moneycontrol News
February 15, 2021 / 07:20 PM IST
Renault just unveiled the new Kiger starting at a price of Rs 5.45 lakh making it the cheapest SUV in its category. The prices are introductory, but it sticks with the trend of extremely affordable SUVs just like the Nissan Magnite.
The Kiger concept was showcased late last year and for the most part, stays true to the design language set by the concept. The company did say, at the time that 80 percent of the concept would filter through to the production vehicle.
Starting with the Renault Kiger’s dimensions, the SUV stands in at 3.99 m long, 1.75 m wide and 1.6 m tall. Wheelbase measures in at 2.5 m with a ground clearance of 205 mm. It retains sculpted bonnet and flared wheel arches from the concept car. It gets a winged front grille and split LED headlamp set up at the front. The rear gets a C-shaped tail lamp unit, spoilers and a faux-aluminium skidplate.
Powering the Kiger are two petrol engines which also power the Nissan Magnite. The 1- litre 3-clyinder naturally aspirated engine churns out 72 PS and 98 Nm while the 1-litre 3-cylinder turbo-petrol engine produces 100 PS of power and 160 Nm of torque.
5-speed manual transmission is available on both engine variants, but while the 72 PS motor gets a 5-speed AMT automatic gearbox, the turbo-petrol receives a 5-speed CVT unit.
The Renault Kiger also comes with a boatload of features. It gets an 8-inch infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, voice commands, Arkemys audio, keyless entry, auto climate control and a PM2.5 filter. You also get a 7-inch TFT digital instrument cluster and audio controls on the steering wheel.
Renault has started accepting bookings for the Kiger with prices ranging from the introductory Rs 5.45 lakh. The Kiger faces extremely tough competition in this category with rivals such as the Kia Sonet, Ford EcoSport, Nissan Magnite, Tata Nexon, Mahindra XUV300, Hyundai Venue and the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza
TAGS: #Auto #Renault #Renault Kiger #Slideshow #Technology
first published: Feb 15, 2021 07:17 pm

