Cannot afford rising petrol and diesel prices? Check out these 9 CNG cars available in India

With fuel prices going up over and over again, you might want to invest in cars that run on alternative fuels. Of course, electric is the newest way to go, but charging infrastructure is still in its infancy. CNG, on the other hand, is widely available. Here is a list of cars available in CNG variants.
Maruti Suzuki Alto | Rs 4.32 lakh | Coming in with all the necessary creature comforts, the Maruti Suzuki Alto’s 800cc petrol engine can be powered by CNG as well pushing out 40 PS and 60 Nm.
Maruti Suzuki Eeco | Rs 4.64 lakh | The Maruti Suzuki Eeco is available as a utility car at Rs 4.64 lakh. At Rs 4.95 lakh, you get five seats and air conditioning along with the usual safety tech.
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso | Rs 4.84 lakh | The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso is fairly kitted out even with the instrument cluster in the centre of the dashboard. It gets a 1-litre engine that churns out 58 PS and 78 Nm.
Maruti Suzuki WagonR | Rs 5.25 lakh | The Wagon R too, gets the same 1-litre engine that produces 58 PS and 78 Nm on CNG and a host of features.
Maruti Suzuki Celerio | Rs 5.60 lakh | Again with the K10B 1-litre engine, the Celerio produces 58 PS and 78 Nm and just as much tech as the WagonR.
Hyundai Santro | Rs 5.84 lakh | The CNG variant on the Santro gets a 1-litre engine that produces 60 PS and 85 Nm and features that include central locking, keyless entry, rear parking sensor and a touchscreen infotainment system.
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios | Rs 6.64 lakh | The Grand i10 Nios gets a bigger 1.2-litre engine that produces 69 PS of power and 92 Nm of torque. Features include a digital speedometer and a touchscreen infotainment unit with smartphone connectivity.
Hyundai Aura | Rs 7.28 lakh | The Hyundai Aura sedan uses the same engine as the Grand i10 Nios, a 1.2-litre that produces 69 PS and 92 Nm with not a lot of the same features.
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga | Rs 8.95 lakh | The final car in this list, the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga is by far the most tricked out with a 1.5-litre petrol/CNG engine that produces 104 PS of power and 138 Nm of torque. Features include projector headlamps, MID display, audio system with Bluetooth connectivity and steering mounted calling control.
First Published on Aug 31, 2020 05:59 pm