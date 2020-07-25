BMW unveils the all-new limited X7 Dark Shadow Edition - here's a look

The new Dark Shadow Edition sees no changes to the mechanicals, but it does get a whole set of cosmetic updates. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/7 BMW just unveiled a new limited edition of the X7 called Dark Shadow built at the Spartanburg USA Plant. 2/7 The new Dark Shadow Edition sees no changes to the mechanicals, but it does get a whole set of cosmetic updates. 3/7 For starters, the X7 gets the M Sport package that adds all the styling bits both on the outside as well as the inside. 4/7 The outside sees the sporty bumpers, air dams and side skirts. The paint is the Frozen Arctic Grey from BMW’s personalisation program called BMW Individual. It also gets gloss highlights for the window surrounds, black chrome grille, intakes and exhaust tips as well as gloss black roofrails and black M alloy wheels. 5/7 On the inside, you have the M steering wheel, two-tone night blue and black Merino leather upholstery. The dash is lined with Fineline Black and aluminium inlay while the centre console gets a gloss black treatment and a Dark Shadow Edition logo. 6/7 Mechanically, the Dark Shadow Edition can be had in any of the engine options available for the X7: a 2,993cc inline-sic diesel; a 2,998cc petrol and the top of the line 3-litre quad-turbo diesel engine that produces 400 PS and 760 Nm. 7/7 BMW will be offering the X7 Dark Shadow Edition worldwide but the SUV will be limited to only 500 units. Additionally, there is no word on how many units will be allotted to which countries. Prices have yet to be announced. First Published on Jul 25, 2020 04:12 pm