Auto sales report: How two-wheeler companies in India fared in November

India’s seven two-wheeler makers clocked a growth of 13.4 percent in sales in November at 1.59 million units as against 1.40 million units sold in the same month in 2019
Swaraj Baggonkar
Dec 2, 2020 / 08:54 AM IST
India’s largest two-wheeler maker Hero MotoCorp recorded domestic sales of 575,957 during November with a growth of 14 percent as against 505,994 units recorded in the same month last year. (Image: Hero MotoCorp)
India’s second largest two-wheeler maker Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India recorded a growth of 11 percent in domestic sales during November to 412,641 units as against 373,283 units sold in the same month last year. (Image: Honda)
Pune-based Bajaj Auto registered two-wheeler sales of 188,196 units, a growth of 7 percent in domestic sales in November as against 176,337 units sold in the same month last year. (Image: Bajaj Auto)
Chennai-based TVS Motor Company clocked a growth of 30 percent at 247,789 units in the domestic market in November in two-wheeler volumes as against 191,222 units sold in the same month last year. (Image: TVS Motor Company)
Eicher Motors-controlled Royal Enfield logged a 1 percent increase in domestic sales during November to 59,084 units as against 58,292 units clocked in the same month last year. During November Royal Enfield launched the Meteor 350. (Image: Royal Enfield)
Suzuki Motorcycle India clocked a fall of 6 percent at 57,429 units in November in domestic sales compared to 60,855 units sold last year in the same month. Suzuki had launched the BS-6 version of the V-Strom 650XT ABS (Image: Suzuki)
Yamaha Motor India clocked a growth of 35 percent to 53,208 units in total sales during November compared to 39,406 units sold in the same month last year. (Image: Yamaha)
