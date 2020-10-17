Audi Q2: Check out Audi's latest entry-level SUV in India

Available in five trim levels, the Q2 is based on the MQB platform and while a facelifted Q2 has been revealed, the one that makes it to India is the pre-facelift version. Moneycontrol News Audi just launched the Q2 SUV in India at a price of Rs 34.99 lakh. On sale internationally since 2016, the Q2 is the smallest, entry-level SUV in the company’s SUV lineup in India. (Image source: Audi) Available in five trim levels, the Q2 is based on the MQB platform and while a facelifted Q2 has been revealed, the one that makes it to India is the pre-facelift version. (Image source: Audi) The Q2’s 2-litre TFSI turbo-petrol engine produces 190 PS and 320 Nm of torque. This is capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.5 seconds. It also gets the company Quattro all-wheel-drive system. (Image source: Audi) As standard equipment, the base-spec Audi Q2 receives features like 17-inch multi-spoke rims, LED tail lamps with dynamic turn signals, rear parking sensors, multi-function steering wheel, auto-dimming rear-view mirror, and a 4-speaker MMI infotainment system with bluetooth connectivity. (Image source: Audi) The top-spec Technology trim on the other hand goes on to add exterior S-Line upgrades that are also available on the Premium Plus 2 trim along with the features and upgrades from the Premium Plus 1 variant. (Image source: Audi) This includes drive mode select, cruise control, keyless entry and go, Audi phone box, wireless charging, touchscreen infotainment system with satellite navigation, and Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, among others. (Image source: Audi) The Audi Q2 essentially goes up against the likes of the Mercedes-Benz GLA and the BMW X1 when considering the price. However, in terms of size, there are no direct rivals in India. (Image source: Audi) The Audi Q2 starts at a price of Rs 34.99 lakh for the base spec model and goes up to Rs 48.89 lakh for the top-spec Technology variant. (Image source: Audi) First Published on Oct 17, 2020 03:46 pm