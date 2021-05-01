MARKET NEWS

April 2021 auto sales: Maruti Suzuki remains top seller

Due to zero sales during April 2020 because of the lockdown there is no comparable figures available. March 2021 give an idea of the demand trend

Swaraj Baggonkar
May 01, 2021 / 04:00 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest car maker, recorded sales of 137,151 units during April. The company had clocked sales of 146,203 units in March 2021. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)
Hyundai Motor India, the country’s second biggest carmaker, clocked sales of 49,002 units in the domestic market in April 2021. In March 2021 the company had sold 52,600 units. (Image: Hyundai)
Tata Motors, India’s third biggest carmaker, recorded sales of 25,095 during April 2021. In March 2021 Tata Motors had clocked 29,654 units in sales. (Image: Tata Motors)
Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), the SUV specialist, closed April 2021 with sales of 18,285 units. The company had sold 16,643 units during March 2021. (Image: M&M)
Korean car brand Kia Motors logged domestic sales of 16,111 in April 2021 while its March 2021 sales stood at 19,100 units. (Image: Kia India)
Toyota Kirloskar Motors sold 9622 units domestically in April 2021. The company had sold 15,001 units in March 2021. (Image: Toyota)
SAIC-owned MG Motor reported 2,565 units in sales during April 2021. The company had seen sales of 5,528 units in March 2021. (Image: MG Motor India)
first published: May 1, 2021 04:00 pm

