April 2021 auto sales: Maruti Suzuki remains top seller

Maruti Suzuki, India’s largest car maker, recorded sales of 137,151 units during April. The company had clocked sales of 146,203 units in March 2021. (Image: Maruti Suzuki)

Hyundai Motor India, the country’s second biggest carmaker, clocked sales of 49,002 units in the domestic market in April 2021. In March 2021 the company had sold 52,600 units. (Image: Hyundai)

Tata Motors, India’s third biggest carmaker, recorded sales of 25,095 during April 2021. In March 2021 Tata Motors had clocked 29,654 units in sales. (Image: Tata Motors)

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M), the SUV specialist, closed April 2021 with sales of 18,285 units. The company had sold 16,643 units during March 2021. (Image: M&M)

Korean car brand Kia Motors logged domestic sales of 16,111 in April 2021 while its March 2021 sales stood at 19,100 units. (Image: Kia India)

Toyota Kirloskar Motors sold 9622 units domestically in April 2021. The company had sold 15,001 units in March 2021. (Image: Toyota)