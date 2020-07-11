Ambassador, Contessa & Maruti 800: Iconic cars from yesteryears that put India in the fast lane

Here are some cars that attained legendary status in the Indian automotive industry Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/7 India has not always been a haven for automobile enthusiasts, but after the introduction of four-wheelers for the masses in the early 20th Century, the Indian automobile market has seen rapid growth. From the clunky, slow gas guzzlers to fast, smooth and quiet engineering marvels, India automotive industry has aged like fine wine. While some vehicles went unnoticed, others attained legendary status. Here are some cars that pushed the baton for the Indian automotive industries in the years gone by. (Image: Wikimedia Commons) 2/7 HM Ambassador | Often regarded as a “Sofa on seats”, Hindustan Motors’ Ambassador was an instant success. Right from national VIPs to luxury enthusiasts, the spacious interior and the bulky, prominent look of the Ambassador made it one of the most iconic cars in Indian automobile history. (Image: Wikimedia Commons) 3/7 Maruti Gypsy | One of the first jeeps to be launched in India, Maruti Gypsy, was the Indian version of Suzuki’s Jimny and lived up to its image of an all-terrain vehicle. With a tall stance, rugged wheels and a durable body, Maruti Gypsy found much success in India. It is set to be relaunched as Suzuki Jimny in 2019. (Image: Wikipedia) 4/7 HM Contessa | Probably the first and the only original muscle car of India, the Hindustan Motors' Contessa was a popular, if not a well-received vehicle at first. With its long, sweeping body and a dominant stance, the HM Contessa became the go-to car for anyone who wished to stand out in the crowd of the day. Though the HM Contessa was discontinued decades ago, it can still be found in the garages of automobile enthusiasts. (Image: Wikimedia Commons) 5/7 Maruti Esteem | The Esteem does not need any introduction, as it is one of the most successful sedans to have ever roamed the Indian streets. Through the 90s, the Esteem had a stronghold in the sedan segment, and it paved the way for contemporary sedans such as Honda City, Suzuki Swift Dzire and more. (Image: Wikimedia Commons) 6/7 Maruti 800 | Long before the launch of Tata Nano, Maruti 800 held the title for the common man's car. With over 30 years of production, the hatchback remains the second longest production car in India with about 2.87 million units produced of which 2.66 million were sold in the country itself. While Maruti 800 was discontinued in 2013, the legacy it left behind mapped out the success of Maruti Suzuki in India. (Image: Wikimedia Commons) 7/7 Premier Padmini | The quintessential Indian taxi has been making waves in the automobile market since the turn of the millennium. Through late 90s and early 2000s, the car gained immense popularity as a government and public transport and can still be seen on the roads metropolitans such as Mumbai. (Image: Pexels/Sandeep Pandey) First Published on Jul 11, 2020 07:00 am