Ambassador, Contessa & Maruti 800: Iconic cars from yesteryears that put India in the fast lane

HM Contessa | Probably the first and the only original muscle car of India, the Hindustan Motors' Contessa was a popular, if not a well-received vehicle at first. With its long, sweeping body and a dominant stance, the HM Contessa became the go-to car for anyone who wished to stand out in the crowd of the day. Though the HM Contessa was discontinued decades ago, it can still be found in the garages of automobile enthusiasts. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)