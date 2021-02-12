A look inside Ather Energy’s all-new electric vehicle manufacturing facility at Hosur

Ather Energy, India’s first intelligent electric vehicle manufacturer, unveiled its all-new electric vehicle manufacturing plant at Hosur in Tamil Nadu, spreading across 1,23,000 square feet. The company began operations from its mega-factory at Hosur on January 2, 2021. It has announced an additional investment of Rs 635 crore over the next five years. (Image: Ather Energy)

The facility is a perfect example of the ‘Make in India’ vision as 90 percent of the manufacturing of Ather Energy products is localised, including the battery pack. The Ather 450X and the Ather 450 Plus are completely Made in India - designed in Bengaluru. With a strong local ecosystem that has been developed, most of the supplier base for Ather Energy is in Tamil Nadu, making Hosur an ideal location for the factory. (Image: Ather Energy)

With a capacity to produce 110,000 scooters annually, the facility will serve as Ather Energy's national manufacturing hub catering to demand from across the country. Ather Energy has confirmed deliveries and presence across 27 cities in 15 states. (Bangalore, Chennai, Mumbai, Pune, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kochi, Coimbatore, Kolkata, Calicut, Ahmedabad, Mysore, Hubli, Jaipur, Indore, Panaji, Bhubaneshwar, Nasik, Surat, Chandigarh, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Guwahati, Nagpur, Noida, Lucknow, and Siliguri). It is likely to expand to 40 cities by the end of 2021. (Image: Ather Energy)

The factory is supported by the government of Tamil Nadu under its EV Policy. Apart from the EV manufacturing, the facility will also focus on lithium-ion battery manufacturing which is a key area of focus for Ather Energy going ahead. The investment is an opportunity for value creation in the sector and will create job opportunities in the region. As a part of this initiative, more than 4000 employees will be trained in requisite skills in the EV sector over the next 5 years. (Image: Ather Energy)

The facility has the capacity to produce 120,000 battery packs annually. Ather Energy is the only EV OEM in India to make its own battery packs, and has filed 13 patents on the design and manufacturing of the li-ion batteries. The 2.9 kWh battery of Ather 450X uses 21700 type li-ion cells giving the battery a high energy density, charge and discharge rates enabling fast charging and high performance. (Image: Ather Energy)