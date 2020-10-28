A look at Harley-Davidson’s stunning new electric bicycle called Serial 1

Harley-Davidson will launch its first electric bicycle in March next year but not before an unofficial unveiling takes place on November 16. The American cruiser bike specialist announced a tie-up with Hero MotoCorp on October 27 to develop, sell and service Harley bikes in India.
Harley-Davidson will launch its first electric bicycle in March next year but not before an unofficial unveiling takes place on November 16. The American cruiser bike specialist announced a tie-up with Hero MotoCorp on October 27 to develop, sell and service Harley bikes in India. The electric bicycle is made by Serial 1 Cycle Company, a dedicated eBicycle brand formed by motorcycle manufacturer Harley-Davidson, Inc. (Image: Harley-Davidson)
The name “Serial Number One” is the nickname for Harley-Davidson’s oldest known motorcycle. The new company’s first line of products will arrive in Spring next year, i.e., March 2021, with an unveiling scheduled on November 16. (Image: Harley-Davidson)
An announcement by Harley states, ‘Serial 1’s eBicycles will allow anyone to ride farther, faster, and with less effort, making an eBicycle the perfect solution for urban commuting and recreational riding’. (Image: Harley-Davidson)
This is a pedal-assisted electric bicycle having a belt-drive system. The battery is built into the frame of the bicycle making it have a unibody style. (Image: Harley-Davidson)
Harley-Davidson has not shared any details on the bicycle with regards to the battery type, battery capacity, power, top-speed and range. The picture does show a battery level indicator located near the pedal. (Image: Harley-Davidson)
Disc brakes on both the wheels as shown in the pictures indicate that the e-bicycle could be high-on-power drawing from the Harley-Davidson lineage. (Image: Harley-Davidson)
The prototype shown by Harley-Davidson on October 27 looks a lot similar to the three concept models showcased at the EICMA, Milan show in 2019. (Image: Harley-Davidson)
The Harley release further adds, ‘Born as a skunkworks deep inside Harley-Davidson’s Product Development Center, the eBicycle project began with a small group of passionate motorcycle and bicycle enthusiasts’. (Image: Harley-Davidson)
This is not the first time that a premium auto brand is foraying into the e-bicycle space. Electric bicycle has caught the fancy of notable brands like Mercedes-Benz, Audi, KTM, BMW, Jeep and Ford (Image: Harley-Davidson)
As per Harley-Davidson the global eBicycle market was estimated to be over $15 billion in 2019 and projected to grow at an annual rate of over 6 percent from 2020 to 2025. (Image: Harley-Davidson).
First Published on Oct 28, 2020 04:10 pm