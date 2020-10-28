A look at Harley-Davidson’s stunning new electric bicycle called Serial 1

Harley-Davidson will launch its first electric bicycle in March next year but not before an unofficial unveiling takes place on November 16. The American cruiser bike specialist announced a tie-up with Hero MotoCorp on October 27 to develop, sell and service Harley bikes in India. The electric bicycle is made by Serial 1 Cycle Company, a dedicated eBicycle brand formed by motorcycle manufacturer Harley-Davidson, Inc. (Image: Harley-Davidson)