5 essential anti-theft devices that could prevent your car from being stolen

Worried about your new car getting stolen? Here's what you can do to secure it. Moneycontrol News So, you have a new vehicle, but you have to park it on the street. If you are worried about it getting stolen, here are a few things you could use. Car alarm system | Of course, most cars get this straight out of the box, but if you were on a tight budget and skipped out on the alarm system, maybe it's time to rethink. Alarm systems are the first line of defence against theft as they start ringing as soon as something untoward happens with the car. Dash cam | Just live like home CCTV security cameras, dash cams provide a security system for your car. It usually faces the front and out the windshield to record any kind of accident, but when a car is parked, some models allow the cam to be turned around so as to get a view of the interiors. Sensors can help figure out if a car is being broken into and will start recording. Steering wheel lock | A steering wheel lock is probably one of the oldest theft prevention devices out there. There are primarily two types. One attaches at the 3 o’clock and 9 o’clock position and extends farther out one side and prevents it from turning too far. The other holds the wheel at the top and sits over the dashboard to stop it from turning completely. Security tire clamp | By far the best methods to keep a car from being jacked is to make it look like the cops have secured it. A tyre security clamp can be bought online of course and you can just clamp your whenever you think the car will not be safe. GPS trackers | If all else fails, a GPS tracker will be able to help locate your car wherever it is. GPS devices are available online and with monthly subscription costs being inexpensive, they are great investments to make. Most models even allow for live tracking and other various car controls including engine immobilizing. First Published on Sep 27, 2020 03:30 pm