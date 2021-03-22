2021 Audi S5 Sportback launched at Rs 79.06 lakh: Check out pictures of the new four-door coupe

Audi has launched the S Sportback in India and along with changes to the exterior, the car now gets interior styling as well as more tech. (Image source: Audi)

The car gets a new front with a revised bumper, a single frame grille, LED DRLs and Matrix LED headlamps. (Image source: Audi)

On the side, you get to see new 19-inch rims and off to the rear, there's a new bumper and a new set of refreshed tail lights. (Image source: Audi)

Powering the S5 Sportback, however, is the same 3-litre turbo-petrol V6 that produces 354 PS of power and 500 Nm of peak torque. An 8-speed automatic transmission system sends power to all four wheels via the Quattro All-wheel-drive system. (Image source: Audi)

Over to the inside, while the layout remains identical to the old model, a new 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system is mounted. The rotary controllers have been entirely removed from the centre console and a new 12.3-inch Virtual Cockpit has been added to the mix. (Image source: Audi)

Other features include Alcantara leather upholstery, powered front seats and a panoramic sunroof. You can also option out a head-up display and 19-speaker Bang and Olufsen audio system. Also offered as options are a parking assist system as well as sports suspension with damper control. (Image source: Audi)