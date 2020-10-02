172@29@17@140!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|photos|technology|auto|2020-mahindra-thar-launched-for-rs-9-80-lakh-in-india-here-are-some-pictures-features-capabilities-and-more-5707351.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 02, 2020 02:06 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

2020 Mahindra Thar launched for Rs 9.80 lakh in India: Here are some pictures, features, capabilities and more

This version of Thar also comes with a third-generation chassis with greater rigidity for superior offroading. In addition to this the 6-seater off-roader comes with a water wading ability of 650 mm.

Moneycontrol News
The price of the 2020 Mahindra Thar has been unveiled. The much-awaited SUV's base model will retail for Rs 9.80 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. Here are other details you need to know about the car. (Image source: Mahindra)

Mahindra and Mahindra announced the release Mahindra Thar, an offroad capable SUV. Launch and bookings for the vehicle will be made available from October 2 (Source: Mahindra)

The Mahindra Thar will be available in two variants- AX (adventure variant) and LX (lifestyle variant). (Source: Mahindra)

Thar features unique wheel arches - trapezoidal at the front and circular at the year, with faux skid plates added at the ends to break the monotony of the design. It also has washable interiors, an all-new dashboard. The cabin is designed with a retro-modern feel a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, multi-colored TFT MID in the instrument cluster, all-new roof-mounted speakers and steering mounted controls. (Image: Mahindra)

This new vehicle comes with two engine options- 2.0-litre mStallion petrol engine and the 2.2 litre mHawk Diesel engine. The petrol engine can churn  churn out 152 PS of power and offers a peak torque of 320 Nm, while the diesel can pump out 131 PS of power and offer a peak torque of 300 Nm. The unique 7-inch display system in the 2020 Thar, displays the real-time stats of the vehicle during both on-road and off-road drive.   Both variants of 2020 Thar have standard features which include fixed soft top, dual airbags, ABS, and rear parking assist. (Image: Mahindra)

Here's is the comprehensive pricelist as announced by Mahindra Group on October 2, 2020.

tags #Mahindra #Slideshow #SUV

