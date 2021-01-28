Global smartphone market: How Apple, Samsung, Huawei, Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo, Realme have fared

The Global Smartphone market declined 1 percent YoY in Q4 2020, according to the latest research from Counterpoint. However, the market rose 8 percent QoQ in Q4 2020, recovering from the global impact of COVID-19.

For Q4, Apple captured the top spot in the Global Smartphone Market, the report stated. The pent-up demand for a new 5G iPhone 12 , strong carrier promotions, especially in the US, and the iPhone 11’s longevity are some of the reasons for this growth. Apple shipped over 201 million iPhone models in 2020 and saw a 3 percent YoY growth with a 15 percent global market share.

Samsung retained its top spot, shipping 255.7 million units in CY 2020, down 14 percent YoY. The decline is majorly due to a slow Q4 2020 due to intensifying competition. According to the report, Samsung is facing stiff competition in the mid segment from the Chinese OEMs and in the premium segment from the iPhone 12 series.

Despite the sanctions and severe component shortages after the escalated US trade ban, Huawei managed to achieve the third spot for CY 2020, thanks to its strong performance in China, which contributed around 70 percent of its total shipments. Huawei’s performance was driven by new 5G models such as the Mate 40 Pro and Nova 7.

Xiaomi grabbed the fourth spot with an 11 percent market share. The Chinese OEM shipped close to 146 million smartphones in CY 2020, achieving a 17 percent YoY growth.

At the fifth spot is Oppo, which shipped close to 112 million units. Oppo grew 8 percent YoY and 10 percent QoQ to achieve 9 percent market share (34 million units) in Q4 2020. Notably, this was also the first time Oppo and Vivo surpassed Huawei to capture the fourth and fifth spots, respectively.

Vivo captured the sixth spot in the list of top smartphone companies with an 8 percent market share. The company shipped nearly 108.5 million units, according to Counterpoint.