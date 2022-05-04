Amazon Summer Sale Live: Here are the best deals on mobile phones

Amazon’s Summer Sale is live in India with the e-commerce giant bringing big discounts to mobile phones across all segments. The sale will also bring offers using several bank cards and EMI payment options from ICICI Bank, Kotak, and RBL Bank. Amazon is also introducing No Cost EMI, Exchange Offers, Free Screen Replacements, and other offers. Here are the deals on mobile phones during Amazon’s Summer Sale.

Discounts on Apple iPhone 13 series | Apple users can buy the latest iPhone 13 series for as low as Rs 49,900 during Amazon’s sale. The offers include instant discounts, extra value exchange offers, and other discounts, bringing the effective starting price of the iPhone 13 series as low as Rs 49,900.

Discounts on OnePlus Smartphones | The OnePlus 9 series smartphones are all available at discounted prices during Amazon’s Summer Sale. The OnePlus 9 5G is available at a discounted price of Rs 35,999, while the OnePlus 9RT is available for Rs 42,999, although you can avail a coupon to get a discount of Rs 4,000. The OnePlus 9 Pro 5G is also available at a discounted price of Rs 47,999. Lastly, you can apply a Rs 2,000 discount coupon on the purchase of the OnePlus Nord 2 5G.

Discounts on Samsung Smartphones | Samsung is also offering discounts on its Galaxy M series smartphones, including the Galaxy M33 5G and M32. The Galaxy M33 5G can be purchased as low as Rs 14,999 using bank discounts. The Galaxy M32 can also be purchased at a discounted price of Rs 750. Samsung is also offering a discount on the Galaxy S20 FE 5G, bringing the price down to 34,990 before any bank offers.

Discounts on iQOO Smartphones | iQOO is also offering big discounts across its flagship and budget smartphones. The iQOO 9 5G and iQOO 9 Pro 5G can be purchased with Rs 3,000 and Rs 2,000 discount coupons, respectively. You can avail a Rs 1,000 discount coupon on the iQOO 9 SE 5G. Additionally, you can also avail big bank offers on the iQOO 9 series. There’s a discount coupon of Rs 1,000 that can be redeemed with the newly launched iQOO Z6 Pro 5G and iQOO Z6 4G.

Discounts on Xiaomi Smartphones | The flagship Xiaomi 12 Pro 5G can be purchased with introductory offers up to Rs 10,000, including a Rs 4,000 instant discount coupon. The Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G and Mi 11X Pro 5G will both be available at discounted prices and bank offers. Additionally, the Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G will be available at a discount of Rs 1,000.

Discounts on Realme Narzo Smartphones | The Realme Narzo 50 is available at a discount of Rs 1,000, bringing the price to Rs 14,499. The Realme Narzo 50A and Narzo 50 5G are available at discounted prices of Rs 1,500 and Rs 2,000, respectively.

Discounts on Redmi Smartphones | The Redmi Note 11T 5G and Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G are available at discounted prices as well as bank offers. The Redmi Note 10 Pro and Redmi Note 10T 5G are available with discount coupons worth Rs 2,000 and Rs 1,750, respectively. The Redmi Note 10S can be purchased with a Rs 1,500 discount coupon, while the Note 11 gets a Rs 1,250 discount coupon.