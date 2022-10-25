Amazon Smartphone Upgrade Days Sale: Here are the best deals on mobile phones

Amazon has announced a Smartphone Upgrade Days sale that offers discounts on plenty of smartphones from brands such as Xiaomi, Realme, Tecno and Samsung. The sale will last till October 26, 2022 and customers can avail up to 40% off on select smartphones. Customers can also get a flat 10% off by using AU Bank, Federal Bank, and RBL Bank Credit Cards till October 28. Axis Bank Credit Card users can get 10% off till October 26. HDFC Bank card users can get additional benefits such 6 month free screen replacement, and 3-month no cost EMI's. Here are some of the highlights from the sale.

During the sale the iQOO Z6 5G and Z6 5G Lite will be available for Rs 14,999 and Rs 13,249. The iQOO Neo 6 5G will also be discounted, starting at Rs 25,999.

The OnePlus Nord CE 2 and OnePlus 10R Prime will be available starting at Rs 23,499 and Rs 29,499 respectively.

The Redmi Note 11T 5G will be priced at Rs 14,999 during the sale, and the Redmi 10A will be priced at Rs 6,996. The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G will be discounted to Rs 18,999, and the Redmi 9 Activ, Redmi A1 and Redmi K50i will be priced at Rs 7,299, Rs 5,489 and Rs 19,999 respectively.

The Realme Narzo 50 and Realme Narzo 50i will be available for Rs 9,999 and Rs 5,749 respectively.

The Samsung Galaxy M13 5G will be available for Rs 12,999 during the sale.