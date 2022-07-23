Amazon Prime Day 2022 | Check out the best deals on mobile phones

Amazon Prime Day 2022 sale is officially underway. If you are looking to buy a new smartphone, then the e-commerce giant has something on offer for various segments. Apart from discounted prices, the deals also include extra value exchange, No Cost EMI, and bank offers (10% off via SBI or ICICI cards). Now, let’s take a look at the best smartphone deals during Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022.

The iQOO 9 5G is available at a starting price of Rs 39,990 during Amazon’s Prime Day sale. The iQOO 9 Pro 5G and iQOO 9 SE 5G are also available at discounted prices of Rs 59,990 and Rs 33,990, respectively. Additionally, the iQOO Neo 6 5G, iQOO Z5 Pro 5G, iQOO Z6 5G, and iQOO Z6 44W are all available at discounted prices during Amazon’s mega sale.

The OnePlus 10 Pro 5G and OnePlus 10R are both available at discounted prices of Rs 64,890 and Rs 34,999, respectively. It is worth noting that these prices do not include bank offers. The more affordable OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G now starts from Rs 23,999, while the Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is available for Rs 19,499. Additionally, last year’s OnePlus 9 Pro 5G is also available at a discounted price of Rs 49,999 for the base model.

The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G is available at a discounted price of Rs 18,999 during Prime Day 2022, making it one of the most appealing smartphones under Rs 20,000. Last year’s Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is also available for as low as Rs 16,749. The Redmi Note 11 and Redmi Note 11T 5G are both available at discounted prices and now start from Rs 11,999 and Rs 14,999, respectively.

Xiaomi is also bringing major discounts on Prepaid transactions, including Rs 5,000 off on the Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G and Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G. Additionally, the Xiaomi 12 Pro gets a Prepaid transaction discount of Rs 7,000 and an extra Rs 3,000 discount coupon that can be availed before checking out. These discounts do not include 10 percent bank offers.

The recently launched Tecno Spark 9 and Tecno Camon 19 Neo will go on sale during Prime Day 2022. The Tecno Spark 9 starts from Rs 8,499, while the Camon 19 Neo will set you back Rs 12,499. The Redmi K50i is available for purchase in India during Prime Day 2022, Rs 25,999 for the base model and Rs 28,999 for the top-end variant. Additionally, users can avail of bank and extra exchange offers, up to Rs 5,000.