Amazon Great Republic Day Sale Live | Here are some of the best tech deals during the sale

Amazon’s Great Republic Day sale is live with discounts on several products across the platform. We recently listed the best deals on mobile phones on Flipkart and Amazon and here’s the list . However, now we will focus on deals on all tech products across the platform. Here are our picks for the best tech deals during the sale.Sony WH-1000XM5 | The Sony WH-1000XM5 wireless headphones deliver some of the best noise cancellation capabilities in the range. These over-the-ear headphones are available at a discounted price of Rs 26,989 during Amazon’s sale. Additionally, customers can also avail a further discount of Rs 3,000 purchase the Sony WH-1000XM5 with a credit card from any bank, although SBI card holders are entitled to a discount of up to Rs 5,500 off the Rs 26,989 price.iPad (2021) | The 10.2-inch Apple iPad (2021) is available for as low as Rs 27,900 during Amazon’s sale. However, SBI card holders can get the iPad (2021) for as low as Rs 25,400. The iPad (2021) features a 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone, an A13 Bionic chip, Touch ID, Apple Pencil support, a 12 MP front camera and an 8 MP rear camera, and stereo speakers.Samsung T7 SSD | The Samsung T7 SSD with a 1TB storage capacity is available at a discounted price of Rs 8,999. The SSD features read speeds up to 1,050 Mb/s with sequential write speeds of up to 1,000 Mb/s. It is said to be up to 9.5x faster than an HDD.HyperX Alloy Origins Core PBT Mechanical Gaming Keyboard | The HyperX Alloy Origins Core PBT is an RGB mechanical gaming keyboard with a compact tenkeyless design. The keyboard is rated to deliver up to 80 million key presses, RGB lighting, an aircraft-grade aluminum body, and more. The HyperX Alloy Origins Core PBT keyboard is available at a discounted price of Rs 8,990.Amazfit T-Rex 2 | The Amazfit T-Rex 2 is a high-performance smartwatch that is available on offer for Rs 14,999 on Amazon India. The T-Rex 2 features over 150 sports modes, SpO2 monitoring, up to 24-day battery life, 10 ATM waterproofing, military-grade toughness, and more.