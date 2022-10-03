Amazon Great Indian Festival Live | Here are the best deals on mobile phones

As Amazon’s Great Indian Festival sale continues, several smartphones across different segments are being offered at a discounted rate. Apart from discounted prices on mobile phones, Amazon is also offering
a 10 percent discount using SBI cards, extra value exchange offers, and rewards worth up to Rs 2,500. So without any further delays, here are the best deals on smartphones during Amazon’s Great Indian Festival.
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra | Rs 91,999 |
The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is currently priced at Rs 99,999 on Amazon India, although users can avail an additional discount of Rs 8,000 using ‘all banks cards’. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is currently the most premium Android smartphone in India with a beast of specs sheet. The Galaxy S22 Ultra features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, a 120Hz QHD+ LTPO AMOLED Display, a 108 MP quad-camera setup with the best zooming capabilities of any Android smartphone, a large 5,000 mAh battery with both wired and wireless fast charging, a premium build, and an integrated stylus.
iQOO 9 Pro 5G | Rs 57,990 |
The iQOO 9 Pro 5G is available for as low as Rs 57,990 during Amazon’s sale. The iQOO 9 Pro 5G is a full-fledged flagship smartphone with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, a 120Hz 2K LTPO AMOLED display, a flagship 50 MP triple-camera setup, and a 4,700 mAh battery with 120W wired charging and 50W wireless charging support. The iQOO 9 Pro also comes with an intelligent display chip and gimbal-level stabilisation on the rear camera setup.
Samsung Galaxy S22 | Rs 52,999 |
The Samsung Galaxy S22 is our pick for the best smartphone deal on Amazon India. Customers can purchase the flagship Galaxy S22 for Rs 52,999 by applying the Rs 10,000 coupon code. The Galaxy S22 features a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, a 120Hz LTPO FHD+ AMOLED Display, a 50 MP triple-camera setup, a 3,700 mAh battery with both wired and wireless fast charging, and a premium build.
Xiaomi 12 Pro | Rs 44,999 |
The Xiaomi 12 Pro was one of the best, if not the best, value-oriented flagship smartphones of 2022. The Xiaomi 12 Pro is currently priced at Rs 54,999 during Amazon’s Great Indian Festival, although users can avail an additional discount of Rs 8,000 using a coupon. And at Rs 44,999, the Xiaomi 12 Pro is arguably the best smartphone under Rs 50,000 in India. The Xiaomi 12 Pro arrives with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, a 120Hz LTPO QHD+ AMOLED Display, 50 MP triple cameras, a 4,600 mAh battery and features both wired and wireless fast charging, and quad stereo speakers.
Apple iPhone 12 | Rs 47,999 |
The iPhone 12 is a whole two generations older than the latest iPhone 14. However. the iPhone 12 is still a solid smartphone with a powerful chipset and versatile cameras. The few downsides of the iPhone 12 is that you’ll only get three years of software updates, and the base model only features 64GB of storage.
iQOO 9 5G | Rs 37,990 |
The vanilla iQOO 9 5G has the most versatile spec sheet of any sub-40K smartphone. With a Snapdragon 888+ SoC, a 48 MP triple-camera setup (48 MP + 13 MP + 13 MP), a 120Hz FHD+ AMOLED Display, and a 4,350 mAh battery with a whopping 120W charging support. The iQOO 9 5G also features the intelligent display chip from the ‘Pro’ model.
Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G | Rs 31,999 |
The Xiaomi 11T Pro offers the best value in the sub-40K segment. The phone incorporates a Snapdragon 888 SoC, a 108 MP triple-camera setup (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP), a 120Hz FHD+ AMOLED Display, and a 5,000 mAh battery with a whopping 120W charging support. The Xiaomi 11T Pro is listed for Rs 36,999 on Amazon, although you can avail a flat discount of Rs 5,000 using cards from all major banks.
Redmi Note 11 Pro+ | Rs 18,999 |
Customers can apply a Rs 1,000 discount coupon while purchasing the Redmi Note 11 Pro+, making it the best smartphone under Rs 20,000. The Redmi Note 11 Pro+ boasts a Snapdragon 695 SoC, a 120Hz FHD+ AMOLED display, a 108 MP triple-camera setup, and a large 5,000 mAh battery with super-fast 67W charging support.
Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G | Rs 16,999 |
The Realme Narzo 50 Pro 5G is another excellent sub-20K smartphone. The Narzo 50 Pro 5G definitely punches above its price with its MediaTek Dimensity 920 SoC, a 48 MP triple-camera setup, a 90Hz FHD+ AMOLED Display, and a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W DartCharge support.
Realme Narzo 50 5G | Rs 13,999 |
The Realme Nazro 50 5G offers the best value under Rs 15,000. The Narzo 50 5G boasts a MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, a 90Hz FHD+ IPS LCD panel, a 5,000 mAh battery with 33W DartCharge support, and a 48 MP dual-camera setup. The Narzo 50 5G is listed for Rs 13,999 on Amazon, although you can avail a flat discount of Rs 1,000 using by using the coupon.
Samsung Galaxy M13 | Rs 9,499 |
With a starting price of Rs 9,499 during Amazon’s Great Indian Festival, the Galaxy M13 is one of the best smartphones under Rs 10,000 in India. The Galaxy M13 features an Exynos 850 SoC, a 50 MP triple-camera setup, an FHD+ IPS LCD panel, a massive 6,000 mAh battery, and Android 12 with One UI Core.
Tecno Spark 9 | Rs 7,769 |
If you are looking for a good entry-level smartphone at a discounted price, look no further than the Tecno Spark 9. The Spark 9 features a MediaTek Helio G37 SoC, a 90Hz HD+ IPS LCD screen, a 13 MP dual-camera setup, and a 5,000 mAh battery.