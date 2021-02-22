Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale | Check Best Smartphone Deals And Offers

Amazon Fab Phones Fest Sale is now live. During the sale, several smartphones across different price segments will be available at a discounted price. Here are some of the best Amazon Fab Phones Fest offers.

Apple iPhone 12 mini | During the Amazon Fab Phones Fest sale, the Apple iPhone 12 mini price drops to Rs 64,990. The smartphone was launched in India for Rs 69,900. | During the Amazon Fab Phones Fest sale, the Apple iPhone 12 mini price drops to Rs 64,990. The smartphone was launched in India for Rs 69,900. Click here to check our Apple iPhone 12 mini Review

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra | As part of the Amazon Fab Phones Fest offers, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra price in India drops to Rs 81,999. The Samsung smartphone was launched for Rs 1,05,999 in India. | As part of the Amazon Fab Phones Fest offers, the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra price in India drops to Rs 81,999. The Samsung smartphone was launched for Rs 1,05,999 in India. Click here to read our Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra review

Redmi 9 Power | During the Amazon Fab Phones Fest sale, the Redmi 9 Power price drops to Rs 10.499.

OnePlus 8T 5G | The OnePlus 8T price in India drops to Rs 36,999 during the Amazon Fab Phones Fest sale. | The OnePlus 8T price in India drops to Rs 36,999 during the Amazon Fab Phones Fest sale. Click here to check our OnePlus 8T review

Xiaomi Mi 10T | The Mi 10T India price on Amazon drops to Rs 32,999 during the Fab Phones Fest sale.

Samsung Galaxy M51 | The Samsung Galaxy M51 sale price drops to Rs 22,999 during the Amazon Fab Phone Fest sale. | The Samsung Galaxy M51 sale price drops to Rs 22,999 during the Amazon Fab Phone Fest sale. Click here to read our Samsung Galaxy M51 review

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite | The Samsung Note 10 Lite price drops to Rs 29,999 as part of the Amazon Fab Phones Fest offers.

Redmi Note 9 Pro | The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro price in India drops to Rs 11,999 during the Amazon Phone Fest sale.

Samsung Galaxy M02s | The Samsung Galaxy M02s will be available for Rs 8,999 during the Amazon Fab Phones Fest sale.