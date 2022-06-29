15 years after iPhone launch, a statistical look at the world’s best-selling smartphone through charts

Fifteen years after the first iPhone launched on 29 June 2007, the device remains Apple’s crown jewel. Here be some interesting numbers on the iPhone
Apple made a total of $97.28 billion in the second fiscal quarter of 2022. iPhone was the most profitable product. (Image: News18 Creative)
Apple’s first iPhone was released in June 2007. The firm made a total of $1.55 trillion from the device between the third quarter of 2007 and second quarter of 2022. (Image: News18 Creative)
A look at iPhone’s yearly revenue. (Image: News18 Creative)
A look at how many iPhones Apple has sold every year. (Image: News18 Creative)
Around 1200 million iPhones were active in the world in 2021, the latest year for which data is available. (Image: News18 Creative)