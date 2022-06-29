15 years after iPhone launch, a statistical look at the world’s best-selling smartphone through charts

Moneycontrol News

Fifteen years after its launch, the iPhone continues to be Apple’s crown jewel. Some interesting numbers about the best-selling smartphone in the world. (Image: News18 Creative)Apple made a total of $97.28 billion in the second fiscal quarter of 2022. iPhone was the most profitable product. (Image: News18 Creative)Apple’s first iPhone was released in June 2007. The firm made a total of $1.55 trillion from the device between the third quarter of 2007 and second quarter of 2022. (Image: News18 Creative)A look at iPhone’s yearly revenue. (Image: News18 Creative)A look at how many iPhones Apple has sold every year. (Image: News18 Creative)Around 1200 million iPhones were active in the world in 2021, the latest year for which data is available. (Image: News18 Creative)