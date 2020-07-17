In pics | Countless campfires — Solar Orbiter sends back closest photos of Sun ever taken

A European Space Agency (ESA) and NASA spacecraft has snapped the closest pictures ever taken of the sun, revealing countless little 'campfires' flaring everywhere. On July 16, scientists released the first images taken by Solar Orbiter, an international collaboration between the ESA, and NASA, launched on February 9 this year to study the Sun. (Image: Solar Orbiter/EUI Team (ESA & NASA); CSL, IAS, MPS, PMOD/WRC, ROB, UCL/MSSL/ via AP)