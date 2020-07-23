App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Pro Masters Virtual: Stress Free Trading using Heikin-Ashi Charts-Series 1 by Vishal Kshatriya at 5:00PM on Friday, 24th July
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosScience
Last Updated : Jul 23, 2020 09:24 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

In-pics: China successfully launches Tianwen-1 Mars rover from Wenchang Space Launch Center

China’s tandem spacecraft with both an orbiter and a rover will take seven months to reach Mars and will look for underground water, if it’s present, as well as evidence of possible ancient life.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
China launched its most ambitious Mars mission yet on July 23 to join the United States in successfully landing a spacecraft on the red planet, aiming to peacefully explore the universe. Engines blazing orange, a Long March-5 carrier rocket took off under clear skies around 12:40 p.m. from Hainan Island, south of China's mainland. Hundreds of space enthusiasts cried out excitedly on a beach across the bay from the launch site. (Image: Reuters)
1/7

China launched its ambitious Mars mission on July 23, with the aim to successfully land on and explore the red planet. Engines blazing orange, a Long March-5 carrier rocket took off under clear skies around 12:40 p.m. from Hainan Island, south of China's mainland. Hundreds of space enthusiasts cried out excitedly on a beach across the bay from the launch site. (Image: Reuters)

In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, a Long March-5 rocket carrying the Tianwen-1 Mars probe lifts off from the Wenchang Space Launch Center in southern China's Hainan Province, July 23. (Image: Yang Guanyu/Xinhua via AP)
2/7

In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, a Long March-5 rocket carrying the Tianwen-1 Mars probe lifts off from the Wenchang Space Launch Center in southern China's Hainan Province, July 23. (Image: Yang Guanyu/Xinhua via AP)

China’s tandem spacecraft with both an orbiter and a rover will take seven months to reach Mars and will look for underground water, if it’s present, as well as evidence of possible ancient life. Conquering Mars would put China in an elite club. (Image: Reuters)
3/7

China’s tandem spacecraft with both an orbiter and a rover will take seven months to reach Mars and will look for underground water, if it’s present, as well as evidence of possible ancient life. Conquering Mars would put China in an elite space club, of which US and Russia are members. (Image: Reuters)

Spectators watch as a Long March-5 rocket carrying the Tianwen-1 Mars probe lifts off from the Wenchang Space Launch Center in southern China's Hainan Province, July 23. (Image: Yang Guanyu/Xinhua via AP)
4/7

Spectators watch as a Long March-5 rocket carrying the Tianwen-1 Mars probe lifts off from the Wenchang Space Launch Center in southern China's Hainan Province. (Image: Yang Guanyu/Xinhua via AP)

China has tightly controlled information about the program — even withholding any name for its rover. National security concerns led the U.S. to curb cooperation between NASA and China's space program. (Image: Reuters)
5/7

China has tightly controlled information about the program — even withholding any name for its rover. National security concerns led the U.S. to curb cooperation between NASA and China's space program. (Image: Reuters)

In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, a Long March-5 rocket carrying the Tianwen-1 Mars probe lifts off from the Wenchang Space Launch Center in southern China's Hainan Province, July 23. (Image: Guo Cheng/Xinhua via AP)
6/7

In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, a Long March-5 rocket carrying the Tianwen-1 Mars probe lifts off from the Wenchang Space Launch Center in southern China's Hainan Province. (Image: Guo Cheng/Xinhua via AP)

A Long March-5 rocket is seen at the Wenchang Space Launch Center in south China's Hainan Province, Friday, July 17, 2020. China launched its most ambitious Mars mission yet on July 23 in an attempt to join the United States in successfully landing a spacecraft on the red planet. The Tianwen-1 was launched on a Long March-5 carrier rocket from a launch site on Hainan Island. (Image: Zhang Gaoxiang/Xinhua via AP)
7/7

A Long March-5 rocket, carrying the Mars probe, is seen leaving the Earth from the Wenchang Space Launch Center in south China's Hainan Province. (Image: Zhang Gaoxiang/Xinhua via AP)

First Published on Jul 23, 2020 09:24 pm

tags #China #China Mars mission #Slideshow #Tianwen #World News

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.