In-pics: China successfully launches Tianwen-1 Mars rover from Wenchang Space Launch Center

China’s tandem spacecraft with both an orbiter and a rover will take seven months to reach Mars and will look for underground water, if it’s present, as well as evidence of possible ancient life. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/7 China launched its ambitious Mars mission on July 23, with the aim to successfully land on and explore the red planet. Engines blazing orange, a Long March-5 carrier rocket took off under clear skies around 12:40 p.m. from Hainan Island, south of China's mainland. Hundreds of space enthusiasts cried out excitedly on a beach across the bay from the launch site. (Image: Reuters) 2/7 In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, a Long March-5 rocket carrying the Tianwen-1 Mars probe lifts off from the Wenchang Space Launch Center in southern China's Hainan Province, July 23. (Image: Yang Guanyu/Xinhua via AP) 3/7 China’s tandem spacecraft with both an orbiter and a rover will take seven months to reach Mars and will look for underground water, if it’s present, as well as evidence of possible ancient life. Conquering Mars would put China in an elite space club, of which US and Russia are members. (Image: Reuters) 4/7 Spectators watch as a Long March-5 rocket carrying the Tianwen-1 Mars probe lifts off from the Wenchang Space Launch Center in southern China's Hainan Province. (Image: Yang Guanyu/Xinhua via AP) 5/7 China has tightly controlled information about the program — even withholding any name for its rover. National security concerns led the U.S. to curb cooperation between NASA and China's space program. (Image: Reuters) 6/7 In this photo released by China's Xinhua News Agency, a Long March-5 rocket carrying the Tianwen-1 Mars probe lifts off from the Wenchang Space Launch Center in southern China's Hainan Province. (Image: Guo Cheng/Xinhua via AP) 7/7 A Long March-5 rocket, carrying the Mars probe, is seen leaving the Earth from the Wenchang Space Launch Center in south China's Hainan Province. (Image: Zhang Gaoxiang/Xinhua via AP) First Published on Jul 23, 2020 09:24 pm