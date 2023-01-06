Yogi Adityanath Mumbai Visit: UP gets investment proposals worth Rs 5 lakh crore

1/12 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on January 5 met Reliance Industries Chairman and Managing Director Mukesh Ambani at Hotel Taj in Mumbai. UP CM, who was on a visit to Mumbai to invite Indian industry players for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit, returned to UP with investment proposals worth more than Rs 5 lakh crore, an official statement from the Government said on January 5. (Image: Twitter @myogioffice)

2/12 Over two dozen industrialists including Tata Sons, Adani, Godrej, Birla, Piramal, Vedanta, Parle, Hinduja, Lodha, and Ramki met the Chief Minister during his two-day visit to Mumbai to invite industrialists to join the $5 trillion vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Image: Twitter @myogioffice)

3/12 The Reliance Industries chief Mukesh Ambani has proposed big investments in electronics manufacturing and green energy sectors, including providing 5G internet connectivity across UP and better health services to villages in Uttar Pradesh with the help of artificial intelligence, the UP Government said in its statement. (Image: Twitter @myogioffice)

4/12 UP CM Yogi Adityanath also met Aditya Birla Group Chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla, who sought the government’s support for setting up a convention center in Noida and said that it would be one of the largest convention centres in the world. Birla Group appreciated the sectoral policies of UP and the chairman shared his action plan with the Chief Minister for investment in food processing, data centres, warehousing and logistics, and the solar energy sector. (Image: Twitter @myogioffice)

5/12 Ajay Piramal, President of Piramal Enterprises, paid a courtesy visit to Adityanath during his stay in Mumbai. Piramal said that he would launch a special campaign in Varanasi by joining the Prime Minister’s resolve for a TB-free India and expressed his interest in developing a Pharma Park. (Image: Twitter @myogioffice)

6/12 UP CM also met Sajjan Jindal, CMD of JSW Group, who discussed about setting up of state-of-the-art Pumped Storage Plant at Sonbhadra for power generation, an EV manufacturing unit at Kanpur, and a new paint unit. Jindal also expressed his desire to participate in the development of a temple and Naimishdham in Kanpur. (Image: Twitter @myogioffice)

7/12 Darshan Hiranandani, head of the Hiranandani Group, also met UP CM in Mumbai and discussed plans for semiconductor investment in collaboration with foreign partners while signing MoUs for new projects. (Image: Twitter @myogioffice)

8/12 The Chief Minister met prominent Bollywood personalities during his two-visit to Mumbai. Adityanath pitched his state as a safe investment destination and also interacted with prominent Bollywood personalities during his visit to Mumbai. Presenting Uttar Pradesh as a film-friendly state at a separate event in the metropolis, the CM invited prominent members from the entertainment industry to explore his state as a film-making destination. (Image: Twitter @myogioffice)

9/12 Interacting with members of Bollywood here, the chief minister said, “We have made two of your film fraternity members as MPs and we know the issues you face and what needs to be done. Cinema plays a crucial role in uniting the society and preserving the unity and sovereignty of the country.” (Image: Twitter @myogioffice)

10/12 CM Yogi reached Mumbai on January 4 for his two-day visit to hold roadshows to draw domestic investors ahead of the Global Investors Summit to be held in Lucknow from February 10-12. The roadshow schedule in nine cities of the country to promote the 3-day summit. (Image: Twitter @myogioffice)

11/12 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhavan Mumbai on January 4. Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, former UP Governor Ram Naik and Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan were present. (Image: Twitter @myogioffice)