West Bengal Election 2021 Phase 1: Candidates' criminal records, educational qualifications and more

Bengal Assembly Election 2021: While polling will happen in eight phases beginning March 27, counting of votes will take place on May 2. Here a summary of the criminal records, educational qualifications and other details of candidates contesting in phase 1

Moneycontrol News
March 23, 2021 / 01:32 PM IST
West Bengal is heading for <a href="https://www.moneycontrol.com/news/tags/assembly-election-2021.html" target="_blank">state elections</a> over the next few weeks. Polling for 294 Legislative Assembly seats will happen in eight phases, beginning March 27. The Model Code of Conduct has been in place since the election schedule was announced. In the first phase, polling will happen in 30 constituencies. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress, which has been governing the state since 2011, is hoping to retain power amid a challenge from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Left-Congress alliance. Counting of votes will happen on May 2. Here’s a look at some details of candidates contesting in the first phase. (Images: News18 Creative)
Candidates in fray in phase 1 (Image: News18 Creative)
Phase 1: Break-up of candidates by gender and age (Image: News18 Creative)
Phase 1: Break-up of candidates by educational qualification and criminal records (Image: News18 Creative)
TAGS: #Assembly Election 2021 #India #Politics #Slideshow #west bengal #West Bengal Election 2021
first published: Mar 23, 2021 01:32 pm

