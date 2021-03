West Bengal Election 2021 Phase 1: Candidates' criminal records, educational qualifications and more

West Bengal is heading for state elections over the next few weeks. Polling for 294 Legislative Assembly seats will happen in eight phases, beginning March 27. The Model Code of Conduct has been in place since the election schedule was announced. In the first phase, polling will happen in 30 constituencies. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress, which has been governing the state since 2011, is hoping to retain power amid a challenge from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Left-Congress alliance. Counting of votes will happen on May 2. Here’s a look at some details of candidates contesting in the first phase. (Images: News18 Creative)