UP Elections 2022 | Voting for first phase in 58 seats across 11 districts begins; 623 candidates in fray

The seven-phase Uttar Pradesh elections began at 7am on February 10 with polling scheduled to take place at 26,027 polling booths in 58 Assembly seats across 11 districts in the western part of the state. (Image: ANI)

The campaigning, which was confined to the virtual medium due to a ban on road shows and physical rallies after the pandemic, had ended for the first phase on February 8 with the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the main opposition Samajwadi Party (SP) releasing their manifestoes. (Image: ANI)

The polling will be held till 6pm, as per Election Commission guidelines amid COVID-19 restrictions. (Image: ANI)

The districts where the elections will be held are Shamli, Hapur, Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida), Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura and Agra. (Image: ANI)

The 58 Assembly seats going to polls largely cover the Jat belt of Western Uttar Pradesh. (Image: ANI)

As many as 623 candidates are in the fray in the first phase and around 2.28 crore people are eligible to vote in this phase. The ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) party has fielded 17 candidates from the Jat community, while the RLD has fielded 12 Jat candidates, and the SP six. (Image: ANI)

Nearly 50,000 paramilitary personnel from 412 companies have been deployed to maintain law and order in the state. (Image: ANI)

The police have sealed the borders of Uttar Pradesh and strict vigilance is being maintained to ensure peaceful elections in 58 Assembly constituencies. (Image: ANI)

Banners, hoardings and posters of candidates seen within a radius of 200 metres of the polling booth will be taken down immediately. Also, banners of candidates put up at the polling boots will be considered as violation of Model code of conduct if the size exceeds three by four and a half feet. (Image: ANI)

Security officials told news agency ANI, "The highest deployment will be seen in Muzaffarnagar, Aligarh and Meerut." In Mathura, 75 coys of paramilitary amounting to 21,000 security personnel have been deployed. (Image: ANI)

People queue up at polling booth number 257 in Hapur as they cast their vote for the first phase of Uttar Pradesh Elections. (Image: ANI)

First phase of Uttar Pradesh Elections begins, visuals from pooling booth number 139 - at Shri Shraddha Nand Vidya Ashram in Mathura. (Image: ANI)

People queue up at the polling booth in Purva Madhyamik Kanya Vidyalaya, Kutbi in Muzaffarnagar as they await their turn to cast vote in the first phase of Uttar Pradesh Elections. (Image: ANI)

Voters at a polling booth to exercise their franchise in Sardhana Assembly constituency of Meerut. (Image: ANI)