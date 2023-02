Uddhav Thackeray-Eknath Shinde face-off: All you need to know about poll symbol allotment

1/11

Election symbols were introduced to help illiterate voters cast their vote. Over time they have become an important part of India’s political tradition. (Image: News18 Creative)Election symbols are used by political parties in their campaigning, and by voters to identify the candidate or party they wish to vote for. (Image: News18 Creative)As per the Election Symbols (Reservation and Allotment) Order, 1968, the Election Commission allots symbols to people and parties contesting the polls. (Image: News18 Creative)A party recognised in a particular state is allowed to 'reserve' its symbol for elections in other states (provided it is not being used by anyone else). (Image: News18 Creative)Independent candidates or candidates of unrecognised political parties have to approach the EC and get a symbol allotted from its list of 'free' symbols. (Image: News18 Creative)Two parties can have the same symbol, provided they are not contenders in the same state or UT. (Image: News18 Creative)Until 1997, unrecognised parties would lose their symbols. Later, the EC modified its order to allow such parties to retain their symbol. (Image: News18 Creative)If a recognised political party splits, as is the case with the Shiv Sena, the Election Commission decides which faction can use the symbol. (Image: News18 Creative)In an Interim order passed on October 8, 2022, the EC froze the ‘bow and arrow’ election symbol of Shiv Sena, barring both Shinde and Thackeray factions from using the party’s name and symbol in the Andheri (East) assembly bypoll last year. (Image: News18 Creative)Both factions were allotted alternative symbols. On February 17, 2023, the Election Commission ordered that the Eknath Shinde faction will get the official name of Shiv Sena and the bow and arrow symbol. (Image: News18 Creative)Uddhav Thackeray has challenged the EC’s decision in the Supreme Court and the case will be heard on February 22. (Image: News18 Creative)