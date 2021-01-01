Trinamool Congress turns 23: Here are its biggest milestones as it prepares for massive political battle

The All India Trinamool Congress turned 23 as it entered 2021 – the year it is expected to witness its biggest political battle so far. After being in power in West Bengal for almost 10 years, the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee-led party is being challenged by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress-Left alliance in the upcoming Legislative Assembly elections. Here’s a look at Trinamool Congress’ milestones over the last 23 years and how got here. (File image: Reuters/Rupak De Chowdhuri)

The party was founded on January 1, 1998 by Mamata Banerjee. In its first year, the party fought the Lok Sabha election for the first time and clinched eight seats in Bengal. (Image: Reuters)

Following the 1999 Lok Sabha polls, Banerjee became the Union Railways Minister for the first time in then prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s Cabinet. Trinamool was part of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at that point. She held the portfolio until 2001. In this picture: Banerjee (not in frame), as the railway minister, flagged off a freight train to Bangladesh. (Image: Reuters)

The Trinamool Congress won the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) elections for the first time in the year 2000, while on debut. (Image: Reuters)

The party won 60 of the 294 assembly seats in 2001 while contesting the Bengal state polls for the first time. It emerged as the second-largest party in the House, after the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist). (Image: Reuters)

2006-2007 (Singur and Nandigram): Led by Banerjee, the party caught the nation’s attention when it protested against the Left government for allegedly acquiring agricultural land from farmers by force. (Image: Reuters)

The Trinamool Congress won the Bengal assembly election in 2011, ending 34 years of Left Front rule in the state. Banerjee became the first woman chief minister of West Bengal. (Image: Reuters)