RIP Mulayam Singh Yadav | All you need to know about the Samajwadi Party patriarch

Moneycontrol News

Mulayam Singh Yadav, former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and founder of the Samajwadi Party (SP), passed away on October 10 at 82. Yadav was undergoing treatment for multiple health issues at a private hospital in Gurugram. Also known as Netaji among his followers and party workers, Yadav is survived by son Akhilesh who is the SP chief and former chief minister of UP. (Image: News18 Creative)Mulayam was born to Murti Devi and Sughar Singh Yadav on November 22, 1939 in Saifai village, Etawah district, Uttar Pradesh. He had three degrees in political science – a B.A. from Karm Kshetra Post Graduate College in Etawah, a B.T. from A. K. College in Shikohabad, and an M.A. from B. R. College, Agra University. (Image: News18 Creative)He had served as the state's chief minister thrice - from 1989-1991, 1993-1995 and 2003-2007. He also held the post of Union Defence Minister from 1996-1998. Yadav had been elected to the UP legislative assembly 10 times and seven times as Lok Sabha MP. (Image: News18 Creative)Yadav won his first election to the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly in 1967. He was elected Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh for the first time in 1989 and founded the Samajwadi Party in 1992. (Image: News18 Creative)Yadav worked as a lecturer in a college in Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh, before joining the socialist movement and entering politics. Yadav, who initially nursed ambitions of being a wrestler, was first noticed by then-MLA of Jaswantnagar, Nathu Singh, in a wrestling match in Mainpuri. (Image: News18 Creative)