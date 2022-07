As counting of votes for the Presidential election is underway, celebrations began at NDA’s Draupadi Murmu’s native village on July 21. (Video grab: Twitter @ANI)

Droupadi Murmu has secured 540 votes with a value of 3,78,000 and Yashwant Sinha has secured 208 votes with a value of 1,45,600. A total of 15 votes were invalid. These are figures for Parliament (votes), please wait for next announcement, said PC Mody, Secretary General, Rajya Sabha. (Video grab: Twitter @ANI)

Celebration begins at SLS (Shyam, Laxman and Sipun) Memorial Residential School, Pahadpur, founded by NDA's presidential candidate Draupadi Murmu in memory of her husband and 2 sons after their demise. (Video grab: Twitter @ANI)