Presidential Election Result | Counting begins, Draupadi Murmu set to be India’s first tribal president

Moneycontrol News

The counting of votes to elect India's 15th president has begun. The result though is a foregone conclusion, with the BJP-led NDA's candidate Draupadi Murmu set to defeat the Oppposition's Yashwant Sinha. The result will be declared at 4 pm.Draupadi Murmu has a clear edge in the contest, with several political parties outside the NDA fold also extending support to the 64-year-old former Jharkhand governor. (Image: Twitter @sudarsansand)People in her native place of Murmu, Rairangpur in Odisha, are ready with sweets to celebrate Murmu's victory, who will the country's first president from a tribal community. (Image: PTI)Relatives of Murmu have been recollecting her childhood for media. Visuals from her paternal house in Uperbeda village. One of her relatives, Saraswati says, "She's getting fruits of her labour. She proved that women can do anything, everything is possible". (Image: Twitter @ANI)Murmu's in-law's residence in Pahadpur village, Mayurbhanj district, was converted into a boarding school for rural students in the memory of her husband and two sons after their demise. (Image: Twitter @ANI)Supporters of Draupadi Murmu pray for her victory. Murmu will be India's second woman president after Pratibha Patil. (Image: Twitter @pallablochandas)