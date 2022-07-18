Polling In Pics | PM Modi, chief ministers, and MPs cast their votes in presidential election

Moneycontrol News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi casts his vote in the 15th presidential election at the parliament. Polling to elect the 15th President of India is underway at the parliament House and the state legislative assemblies on July 18. Around 4,800 MLAs and MPs will cast their votes till 5pm for the Presidential election. The NDA's presidential candidate is Draupadi Murmu whereas the Opposition candidate is Yashwant Sinha. The results will be declared on July 21 and the next President will take oath on July 25. (Image: Twitter @narendramodi)Former Prime Minister of India and Congress MP Manmohan Singh cast his vote in the election being held for the post of President of India in Parliament. (Image: Twitter @ANI)Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy casts his vote in Amravati for the 15th presidential election. The system of secret ballot is followed in the presidential election, and parties cannot issue whips to their MPs and MLAs with regard to voting. (Image: Twitter @ANI)Mizoram CM Zoramthanga casts his vote for the Presidential Elections at Mizoram Legislative Assembly. Seeking to maintain secrecy of voting, the EC has issued a specially designed pen with violet ink to enable voters mark their ballot papers in the presidential poll. (Image: Twitter @airnewsalerts)Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia casts his vote at the Assembly. (Image: Twitter @ANI)Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan casts his vote in Bhopal for Presidential election. (Image: Twitter @airnewsalerts)Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik votes in the 15th Presidential election, at the State Assembly in Bhubaneswar. (Image: Twitter @ANI)Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel casts his vote in Gandhinagar in the election being held for the post of President of India. (Image: Twitter @ANI)Union Minister and BJP MP Anurag Thakur casts his vote in the election being held for the post of President of India, in Parliament. (Image: Twitter @ANI)Jayant Sinha, BJP MP and son of Opposition's Presidential candidate Yashwant Sinha, casts his vote for the Presidential election, at the Parliament. (Image: Twitter @ANI)MLAs show victory sign as they queue up in the State Assembly, Kolkata to cast their votes for the Presidential election. (Image: Twitter @ANI)MLAs cast their votes for the Presidential election, at Punjab and Haryana Assemblies. (Image: Twitter @ANI)Himachal Pradesh CM Jairam Thakur casts his vote in the election being held for the post of President of India. (Image: Twitter @ANI)BJP MP Hema Malini casts her vote to elect the new President of India, at the Parliament. (Image: Twitter @ANI)Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde votes in the 15th Presidential election. (Image: Twitter @ANI)