PM Narendra Modi lays foundation stone of new Parliament building

The event was attended by leaders from various political parties and cabinet ministers.

Moneycontrol News
Dec 10, 2020 / 03:19 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday laid the foundation stone of the new Parliament building. (Photo courtesy: ANI)
An event that was attended by leaders from various political parties and cabinet ministers. (Photo courtesy: ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi also performed the ground-breaking ceremony for the building, which is expected to be completed by 2022. (Photo courtesy: ANI)
Pujaris from the Sringeri Math Karnataka did the rituals for the "bhoomi pujan" at the new Parliament building site. (Photo courtesy: ANI)
Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attended the event. (Photo courtesy: ANI)
Ambassadors of different countries at the ground breaking ceremony of new parliament building. (Photo courtesy: ANI)
Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Rajya Sabha vice chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh also attended the event. (Photo courtesy: ANI)
TAGS: #gallery #India #Politics #Slideshow
first published: Dec 10, 2020 02:19 pm

