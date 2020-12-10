PM Narendra Modi lays foundation stone of new Parliament building

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 10 laid the foundation stone of the new Parliament building. (Photo courtesy: ANI)

The event was attended by leaders from various political parties and cabinet ministers. (Photo courtesy: ANI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also performed the ground-breaking ceremony for the building, which is expected to be completed by 2022. (Photo courtesy: ANI)

Pujaris from Sringeri Math in Karnataka did the rituals for the 'bhoomi pujan' at the new Parliament building site. (Photo courtesy: ANI)

Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attended the event. (Photo courtesy: ANI)

Ambassadors of different countries at the ground-breaking ceremony of the new parliament building. (Photo courtesy: ANI)