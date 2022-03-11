PM Modi begins two-day visit to Gujarat, holds roadshow to celebrate party's poll win

PM Modi held a roadshow in Ahmedabad on March 11 from the airport to BJP headquarters Shri Kamalam in Koba, Gandhinagar, to celebrate party’s victory in the polls. (Image: Twitter @BJP4Gujarat)

Gujarat welcomes Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 11 who is on a two-day visit to his home state, a day after BJP’s spectacular victory in the politically crucial state Uttar Pradesh, along with Uttarakhand, Goa and Manipur. An impressive performance by the Bharatiya Janata Party has helped it retain its power in four of the five states that went to polls on March 10. (Image: Twitter @BJP4Gujarat)

After the compelling roadshow, PM Modi reached the state office in Kamalam and had an election-oriented discussion with all the leaders. Chief Minster Bhupendra Patel, state president CR Patil, Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and other leaders were present on the occasion. (Image: Twitter @BJP4Gujarat)

PM Modi meet party leaders and workers at the Gujarat BJP office and discussed how to more effectively serve the people and contribute to national development through the BJP organisation. (Image: Twitter @narendramodi)

Prime Minister guided the office bearers of BJP at the state office Kamalam. (Image: Twitter @BJP4Gujarat)

PM Modi observed ‘rangoli’ prepared in the form of his replica as a welcome gesture at Shri Kamalam Regional Office. (Image: Twitter @BJP4Gujarat)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi releases coffee table book on Panchayati raj while attending Maha-Panchayat Sammelan at GMDC Ground in Ahmedabad. (Image: ANI)

PM Narendra Modi addressed Gujarat Panchayat Mahasammelan in Ahmedabad. (Image: ANI)