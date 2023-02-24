Nagaland Election 2023: PM Narendra Modi visits Nagaland, address BJP-NDPP joint rally

1/6

2/6

3/6

4/6

5/6

6/6

Moneycontrol News

Read More

Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio felicitates PM Narendra Modi ahead of his public address in Dimapur on February 24. (Image: ANI)The prime minister arrived at Agri Expo Centre Ground in Chumoukedima district, Dimapur, to address a joint public rally of BJP-NDPP ahead of the Nagaland Assembly elections. (Image: ANI)"Congress leaders in Delhi never looked towards Nagaland, and never gave importance to stability and prosperity in the state. Congress always ran the Nagaland govt on remote control from Delhi. From Delhi to Dimapur, Congress indulged in familial politics," PM said at the rally. "Our mantra for Nagaland has been - Peace, progress and prosperity, and this is the reason people's trust in BJP is rising," he added. (Image: ANI)Announcing Modi's visit, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said visits by important BJP leaders to the poll-bound state shows the party's concern for Nagaland’s future and its relation with the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP). (Image: ANI)BJP president J P Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed election rallies in Nagaland over the past one week.The BJP-NDPP alliance will contest in all the seats of the 60-member House. (Image: ANI)