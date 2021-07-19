Monsoon Session: A look at 7 important bills that will be tabled Parliament

The government has listed 23 bills to be tabled in the Lok Sabha during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, which began on July 19 and will conclude on August 13. Of these, six bills have already been introduced while 17 will be new, as per the “tentative list of government legislative and financial business”. (File image: PTI)

The Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2021 | The bill intends to de-license power distribution business and bring in competition. The proposed amendments also include the appointment of a member from the law background in every commission, strengthening of Appellate Tribunal for Electricity (APTEL), a penalty for non-compliance of RPO apart from prescribing rights and duties of consumers. (Representative image)

The Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2021: The bill will enable access for depositors to their savings through deposit insurance in case the bank is suspended from business. (Representative image)

The Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Bill, 2021 | The bill will replace an ordinance, and aims to constitutes a commission for better coordination, research, identification, and resolution of problems related to air quality in the National Capital Region (NCR) and adjoining areas. (Representative image: AP)

The Trafficking of Persons (Prevention, Protection and Rehabilitation) Bill, 2021 | This bill proposes to prevent and combat trafficking in persons, especially women and children, to provide for care, protection, assistance and rehabilitation to the victims, while respecting their rights, and creating a supportive legal, economic and social environment for them, and also to ensure prosecution of offenders. (Representative Image)

The Chartered Accountants, the Cost and Works Accountants and the Company Secretaries (Amendment) Bill, 2021 | The legislation intends to speeding up the disciplinary mechanism of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICAI).

The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2021: | The bill aims to separate the NPS Trust from Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA), as announced in the Union Budget 2020, to ensure universal pension coverage. (Representative image)