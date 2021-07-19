MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar:You can add global companies to your portfolio through Fund of Funds! Watch the webinar on July 20, 11am to get started
you are here: HomeNewsPhotosPolitics

Monsoon Session: A look at 7 important bills that will be tabled Parliament

During the Parliament's ongoing monsoon session, 17 new bills will be introduced.

Moneycontrol News
July 19, 2021 / 12:37 PM IST
The government has listed 23 bills to be tabled in the Lok Sabha during the  Monsoon Session of Parliament, which began on July 19 and will conclude on August 13. Of these, six bills have already been introduced while 17 will be new, as per the “tentative list of government legislative and financial business”. (File image: PTI)
The government has listed 23 bills to be tabled in the Lok Sabha during the  Monsoon Session of Parliament, which began on July 19 and will conclude on August 13. Of these, six bills have already been introduced while 17 will be new, as per the “tentative list of government legislative and financial business”. (File image: PTI)
The Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2021 | The bill intends to de-license power distribution business and bring in competition. The proposed amendments also include the appointment of a member from the law background in every commission, strengthening of Appellate Tribunal for Electricity (APTEL), a penalty for non-compliance of RPO apart from prescribing rights and duties of consumers. (Representative image)
The Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2021 | The bill intends to de-license power distribution business and bring in competition. The proposed amendments also include the appointment of a member from the law background in every commission, strengthening of Appellate Tribunal for Electricity (APTEL), a penalty for non-compliance of RPO apart from prescribing rights and duties of consumers. (Representative image)
The Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2021: The bill will enable access for depositors to their savings through deposit insurance in case the bank is suspended from business. (Representative image)
The Deposit Insurance and Credit Guarantee Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2021: The bill will enable access for depositors to their savings through deposit insurance in case the bank is suspended from business. (Representative image)
The Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Bill, 2021 | The bill will replace an ordinance, and aims to constitutes a commission for better coordination, research, identification, and resolution of problems related to air quality in the National Capital Region (NCR) and adjoining areas. (Representative image: AP)
The Commission for Air Quality Management in National Capital Region and Adjoining Areas Bill, 2021 | The bill will replace an ordinance, and aims to constitutes a commission for better coordination, research, identification, and resolution of problems related to air quality in the National Capital Region (NCR) and adjoining areas. (Representative image: AP)
The Trafficking of Persons (Prevention, Protection and Rehabilitation) Bill, 2021 | This bill proposes to prevent and combat trafficking in persons, especially women and children, to provide for care, protection, assistance and rehabilitation to the victims, while respecting their rights, and creating a supportive legal, economic and social environment for them, and also to ensure prosecution of offenders. (Representative Image)
The Trafficking of Persons (Prevention, Protection and Rehabilitation) Bill, 2021 | This bill proposes to prevent and combat trafficking in persons, especially women and children, to provide for care, protection, assistance and rehabilitation to the victims, while respecting their rights, and creating a supportive legal, economic and social environment for them, and also to ensure prosecution of offenders. (Representative Image)
The Chartered Accountants, the Cost and Works Accountants and the Company Secretaries (Amendment) Bill, 2021 | The legislation intends to speeding up the disciplinary mechanism of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICAI).
The Chartered Accountants, the Cost and Works Accountants and the Company Secretaries (Amendment) Bill, 2021 | The legislation intends to speeding up the disciplinary mechanism of the Institute of Cost Accountants of India (ICAI).
The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2021: | The bill aims to separate the NPS Trust from Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA), as announced in the Union Budget 2020, to ensure universal pension coverage. (Representative image)
The Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2021: | The bill aims to separate the NPS Trust from Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority (PFRDA), as announced in the Union Budget 2020, to ensure universal pension coverage. (Representative image)
The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2021 | The amendment is aimed at providing speedier, cost effective, semi-formal and less disruptive framework for insolvency resolution of corporate debtors in distress, according to the Lok Sabha bulletin. The bill will replace an ordinance. (Representative image)
The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Amendment) Bill, 2021 | The amendment is aimed at providing speedier, cost effective, semi-formal and less disruptive framework for insolvency resolution of corporate debtors in distress, according to the Lok Sabha bulletin. The bill will replace an ordinance. (Representative image)
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #India #Parliament #Politics #Slideshow
first published: Jul 19, 2021 12:31 pm

Must Listen

The Private Market Show | Adding value beyond capital

The Private Market Show | Adding value beyond capital

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.