Mallikarjun Kharge becomes first non-Gandhi Congress president in over 2 decades: All you need to know

Moneycontrol News

Veteran Congress leader and a staunch Gandhi family loyalist, Mallikarjun Kharge has been elected as the new Congress President. Kharge is the first non-Gandhi Congress president in 24 years.Popularly known as ‘solillada Saradara’ (a leader without defeat), he has won elections for a record 11 consecutive times.Kharge was a former president of Karnataka Pradesh Congress, eighth-time MLA, two-time Lok Sabha MP and a Rajya Sabha MP.He received 7,897 of the total 9,385 votes, and his opponent, Shashi Tharoor, trailed behind with 1,072 votes.Kharge started his political career as a student union leader in Government College, Gulbarga when he was elected as the General Secretary of the students’ body.He joined the Indian National Congress in 1969 and became President of the Gulbarga City Congress Committee.Kharge said he will focus on strengthening the party machinery.He said under his presidency workers will have a say in key appointments.Also, he added that party loyalist will be given preference in all important positions.He said this election is only teamwork that can take our party forward.