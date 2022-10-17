Kharge Versus Tharoor | Sonia, Rahul, and other Congress leaders cast their vote in party presidential election

Moneycontrol News

Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra cast their vote at the AICC office in Delhi on October 17 in Congress presidential polls. As voting got underway, outgoing party chief Sonia Gandhi on October 17 said she had been waiting for a long time for this day. (Image: Twitter @INCIndia)Sonia Gandhi is the longest-serving president of the party, having held the office for over 20 years from 1998 to 2017 and since 2019. This time no member of the Gandhi family is contesting for the post of President. (Image: Twitter @INCIndia)Congress MP Rahul Gandhi casts his vote to elect the next party president at Bharat Jodo Yatra campsite in Ballari, Karnataka. (Image: Twitter @INCIndia)Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor casts his vote at KPCC office at Thiruvananthapuram Kerala for Congress presidential polls.Former prime minister Dr Manmohan Singh casts his vote to choose the new Congress president. (Image: ANI)Congress presidential election candidate Mallikarjun Kharge casts his vote in Bengaluru. (Image: ANI)Congress MPs P Chidambaram, Jairam Ramesh, and other party leaders cast their votes at the AICC office in Delhi. (Image: ANI)Congress party's Central Election Authority chairman Madhusudan Mistry conducts final checks before voting for the party's presidential election begins at the AICC office. (Image: ANI)After 22 years, the Congress is all set to witness a contest for the presidential post with senior party leaders Mallikarjun Kharge and Shashi Tharoor pitted against each other to lead the party with new vigour in a bid to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2024 Lok Sabha polls. (Image: Twitter @INCIndia)